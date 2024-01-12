SA winning the war of dignified social housing, says minister

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, who this week handed out houses in Mbombela, says South Africa has improved its provision of housing. She said recent statistics show that more South Africans were now living in formal housing.

Kubayi was speaking during the Progressive Business Forum Colloquium held at Church on the Hill on Friday. Under the theme “A Celebration of SA Progress since 1994”, Kubayi said at least 88% of South Africans have access to housing. “According to the Census 2022 released by Statistics South Africa last year, 88.5% of households lived in formal dwellings in 2022 compared to 77.6% in 2011. Our mandate is that we provide shelter to all citizens of this country and ensure that human settlements are integrated. The question is how do we progress in ensuring that,” she said.

This week, Kubayi led a handover of 619 title deeds to beneficiaries of government-subsidised homes in Tekwane South, Mbombela. The minister said the issuing of title deeds is one of government’s priorities to restore the dignity of its people. She added that government has been leading many other interventions for the country’s citizens, including for employed and unemployed South Africans and first-time home owners.

She also urged officials, including mayors and MECs across the country, to lead similar projects. “Everywhere, every week, every province, MECs and mayors must issue title deeds as a matter of urgency to give back dignity to people and ensure home ownership, even for the most vulnerable in society,” she said. Kubayi also encouraged those contracted to build houses for South Africans to be diligent and to partner with government in provision of dignified and affordable housing.

“Contractors should seize these opportunities to increase stock for other programmes such as first-time home finance for middle-income earners. This is one of the growth points for the department,” she said. The minister, who was accompanied by her deputy, used the visit to solicit input on the recently released White Paper currently open for comments. She indicated that the White Paper is aimed at improving the manner in which the department delivers on its mandate to provide housing to all its citizens.