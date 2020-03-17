SA woman's mission to provide affordable sanitary wear options to South Africans

For millions of young girls and women around the globe, a natural monthly biological process which ultimately enables them to give birth has had disastrous effects on their lives, and can even prohibit their future potential. In South Africa alone, this menstrual cycle which occurs around every 28 days has meant that scores of adolescents and teenagers are unable to even go to school for up to a week because they can’t afford sanitary wear. Research conducted by various organisations in the country has discovered there are around 7 million girl between the ages of 13 and 19. This is the school-going age of menstruating girls and statistics show that 4million do not have regular access to sanitary products which translates to one week every month and is undoubtedly a massive set back in their school careers. A South African woman who has lived these experiences and has witnessed those around her go through similar dilemmas, is determined to give girls and women an affordable option during their cycles.

Pretoria-based Lindiwe Nkuna has recently started her own brand of sanitary pads, which is a fraction of the price of acclaimed and more expensive brands widely available in retail outlets.

Nkuna told The Saturday Star this week that her roots in rural Limpopo was the inspiration behind the brand.

“Growing up, I had two lives in one day,” she said.

“During the first half of the day, I was a village girl because I attended school in the village.

“During the second half of the day, I was your typical township girl because I stayed in Giyani in Limpopo.”

Her humble beginnings, as well as her student years in Pretoria, exposed her to even more women who struggle to afford sanitary wear, causing them embarrassment, discomfort and forcing them to resort to using impromptu methods in a desperate bid to keep their flows under control.

“While there were differences between village girls, township girls and city girls in terms of lifestyles and family backgrounds, there were commonalities in our struggles as young women with regard to menstrual management and access to affordable quality sanitary pads that speaks particularly to the needs, budget and circumstances of women from lower LSM and middle-class families.”

Nkuna was then determined to provide solutions to these challenges, and through a four year process, founded Lindiwe Sanitary Pads which cost R14.50 for a pack of eight medium-flow pads.

This is in stark comparison with renowned brands which could sell for almost double the price.

Nkuna insists that her locally-made pads don’t compromise on quality and are suited for the lifestyles of South African women.

“They are suitable for active women as a typical villager or township dweller walk 80% of their lives.”

She added that Lindiwe Sanitary Pads have a high absorbency rate, combat odour, and are discreet and comfortable.

Nkuna, whose products only sell at limited locations around Gauteng, also wants to provide local women with a product made for them which will ultimately also be more affordable.

“The prices aren’t only exorbitant, but the market is also saturated by brands owned by foreign companies.”

Lindiwe Sanitary Pads are part of a growing range of sanitary ware available in South Africa as an alternative to expensive acclaimed brands.

Other options include generic and more affordable brands by retailers such as Clicks, menstrual cups which can be used multiple times as well as other less pricey locally made brands.

