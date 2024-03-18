Saffers urged to 'think green’ ahead of Global Recycling Day

Global Recycling Day takes place annually on March 18. While South Africa recycles an average 1.1 million tonnes of paper and paper packaging each year, a significant amount is lost when it is discarded with wet waste, lost to the environment as litter or stored up in homes and businesses as documents and paper packaging. Communications manager for the Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa (PAMSA) Samantha Choles said South Africans generate roughly 122 million tonnes of waste per year of which 90% is landfilled or dumped illegally. Around 10% is recycled or recovered for other uses.

“Recycling or separation-at-source is one of the simplest ways to commence a waste-reduction journey. By putting certain items aside for recycling collectors and participating in dedicated recycling programmes, we can all make a big difference to our planet, another person’s livelihood and our personal waste footprint,” she said. It is estimated that one tonne of paper products collected for recycling saves around three cubic metres of landfill space. This means that 3.3 million cubic metres of space is not filled with the very useful commodity of paper and paper packaging but goes back into the manufacturing loop. For South African paper packaging and tissue producers, recycled paper is an alternative fibre and key raw material for corrugated boxes and paper bags, newspapers, tissue products, kitchen and industrial paper towelling, cereal boxes and moulded paper products like egg boxes and cup carriers. Recycling paper is often coupled with the rationale of “saving trees”, but this notion is misguided as the trees used in paper-making are farmed sustainably. Trees are planted, and the wood is harvested and converted to pulp, paper or timber products. Only 10% of the total plantation area is harvested over a course of a year, and this same area is replanted within 12 months. This makes paper and wood a renewable resource. Although paper fibres can be recycled anywhere between 6-25 times, they are not infinitely recyclable. Virgin or fresh fibre will always be required to keep the paper cycle going.

When paper is mixed with wet waste, it becomes contaminated and starts to degrade, adding to greenhouse gas emissions. When we keep paper clean and dry for recycling, we ensure that the carbon that is stored in paper stays locked up for longer. On any given day, recycling collectors weave through cities and suburbs for recyclable items that they can resell at a buy-back centre. “Collectors are a vital cog in the recycling system, especially where mandatory separation and recycling programmes do not exist,” said Choles. Larger recycling businesses and paper mills also contribute to society and the economy by providing employment – from sorting and baling, to managing recycling processes, all the way through converting paper into new products. “Let’s not forget the people in the background such as finance, human resources, engineers, maintenance crews and everyone who keeps the process flowing,” noted Choles.