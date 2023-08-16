Johannesburg - “The Cry of the Xcluded” has urged South Africans to fight for justice for those killed during the Marikana massacre 11 years ago. The organisation was launched by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the Assembly of the Unemployed (AoU) on February 12 to unite the working class – employed and unemployed – in the struggle for jobs, services and dignity.

In its statement on Wednesday, the organisation said on this day, 11 years ago, “a tragic event shook the nation to its core and left an un-erasable scar on our collective conscience. And as a country, we need to address a matter of great urgency and moral significance – the quest for justice for the victims and families of the Marikana Massacre.” They added that “as responsible and compassionate citizens, the nation must demand justice for those whose lives were forever altered on that fateful day.” “The Marikana massacre unfolded in the context of a labour dispute between mine workers and the mining company, an argument rooted in legitimate concerns about wages, working conditions, and the dignity of these hard-working individuals.

“What began as a peaceful protest for better treatment quickly turned into a horrific tragedy, as police responded with deadly force, leading to the loss of 34 lives and leaving many more injured physically and emotionally. “The pain endured by the families of the victims is unimaginable. The void left by the loss of a loved one, a breadwinner, a parent, or a friend is a wound that never truly heals. But it is not just the families who suffered; it is all of us, the Xcluded who bear witness to this injustice, as it challenges the principles upon which our nation was built – equality, justice, and the right to life. “As the Xcluded, who believe in the rule of law and in the inherent dignity of every human being, we must demand justice for the victims and their families. Justice, in this case, is not just a legal process; it is a fundamental act of recognising the rights of individuals and holding those responsible for this tragedy accountable.

“We must fight for justice because it is a moral imperative. Our commitment to justice reaffirms our belief in the sanctity of life, in the importance of standing up for the marginalised and vulnerable, and in the power of unity to effect meaningful change. “When we speak out for justice, we honour the memory of those we lost at Marikana and acknowledge the profound impact their lives had on their families and our nation,” the organisation said. The Cry of the Xcluded said justice, however, was not only about assigning blame; it was about creating a society where such tragedies were less likely to occur.

“It is about addressing the underlying issues that led to the Marikana massacre – the disparities in wealth and power, the inadequate protection of workers’ rights, and the need for greater transparency and accountability from both corporations and authorities. “By demanding justice, we work towards a more just and equitable future for all. This is why Cry of the Xcluded is calling for reparations for the victims and families of the Marikana massacre. It is our collective responsibility to seek justice and provide restitution to those who have suffered immeasurable loss. “The Marikana massacre exposed the harsh realities faced by workers, the deep inequalities in our society, and the need for accountability. Reparations, in this context, are not just about monetary compensation; they symbolise our commitment to acknowledging the wrongs that were committed and working towards a more just and equitable society.

“The fight for reparations for the victims and families of the Marikana massacre is not just a legal or financial issue; it’s a matter of justice, accountability, and our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us stand together, advocate for reparations, and ensure that the memory of Marikana serves as a catalyst for positive change. Our actions today will shape the legacy we leave for future generations,” Cry of the Xcluded said. The organisation said when it launched the Year of Mass Action Campaign earlier this year, they made mention that the country, blessed with so much potential and resources, should be a beacon of progress and development for the entire continent, yet South Africa faces a huge crisis of unemployment, with over 4.9 million young people struggling to find sustainable jobs. “The families of the victims have faced not only emotional and psychological trauma but also economic hardship. Many of them have lost their primary breadwinners, leaving them in vulnerable situations. Reparations can provide much-needed financial support, allowing them to rebuild their lives.