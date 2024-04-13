SANDF military bases: R8 billion repair cost

As the South African taxpayer braces for a hefty annual expenditure of nearly R2.5 billion on an SANDF deployment to the eastern DRC, shocking revelations have emerged regarding the dire state of the military bases scattered across the country. According to a recent report, these bases are in such a state of disrepair that they require a staggering R8 billion for rehabilitation and maintenance.

DA spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans, Kobus Marais, said the revelation comes from a written reply to a parliamentary question posed by him to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. “The assessment, conducted jointly by the Department of Defence (DOD) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), highlights a concerning backlog in infrastructure maintenance for the SANDF's 36 890 buildings. “The state of disrepair has already begun to impact military operations, posing a significant risk to the readiness of the defence force.

“Earlier this year, the Loftus building in Pretoria, which houses the headquarters of the South African Air Force, had to be evacuated due to unsafe working conditions caused by malfunctioning ventilation systems. “Despite the critical need for infrastructure maintenance, the SANDF's budget priorities seem misplaced. “The failure to maintain or replace prime mission equipment suggests a lack of funding available to address the infrastructure backlog,“ he said.

Military base facilities play a crucial role in maintaining the country's readiness for national emergencies, and their neglect represents a grave national concern. Marais said that adding to the financial woes is the revelation from the DoD's Audit Committee that the department has incurred fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R430 million, with a dismal recovery rate of only R800. This financial mismanagement underscores the urgent need for accountability and oversight within the DoD.

“As the SANDF approaches its 30th anniversary, the DA calls for decisive action to address the systemic issues within the DoD. “The department's inefficiency, financial mismanagement, and neglect of military infrastructure demand immediate attention. “South Africa cannot afford to compromise its defence readiness capabilities, and accountability must be upheld at all levels of government.