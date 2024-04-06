SARA president prioritises job creation agenda

During a dynamic political dialogue held by The Star at Joburg Theatre on April 5, Colleen Makhubele, former City of Johannesburg assembly speaker and President of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), delivered a passionate address as the sole woman representative on the panel of opposition parties. According to Makhubele, women need to support each other, especially the support of women in politics. There is less coverage of women-led political parties, meanwhile when a male-led political hosts any political event, there will be an influx of media houses covering the event.

Makhubele highlighted the inadequate backing for women’s leadership and criticised the media’s neglect in covering women’s political parties and unveiled an ambitious strategy aimed at directly confronting unemployment and reshaping South Africa’s economic terrain. She additionally highlighted that financial support is still a problem for woman-led political parties also she had trouble getting funding and media attention for SARA. “SARA will not only provide jobs for young people, but jobs that cater for black graduates.”

Makhubela denounced the state of underemployment and current governance creating electioneering jobs, such as Nasi Ispani by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in order to secure votes for another term. Graduates earn little money to barely survive and cater to their basic needs. “The government cannot generate 90 000 jobs for elections purposes. Nasi Ispani is a disgrace to our younger generation. As a parent, I am unable to send my child to school, then obtain a degree, graduate, and then work for R5000. “SARA has borrowed and modified Thabo Mbeki’s GEAR policy to create jobs for South Africans as part of its elections offering.