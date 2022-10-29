SA’s musos to bring the heat at Galaxy 947 Move festival

Johannesburg - The Galaxy 947 Move festival is just one week away and music lovers will be able to see some of the country’s best-loved artists on the bill. You can look forward to jamming with DJs Tay Flavour, Sun EL, Prince Kaybee, Costa Titch and Vin Deysel at a live block party on Friday night (November 4) and sizzling performances from a host of some of the best musicians on home soil.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tay Flavour is a presenter on Mzansi Magic. She has also worked on air and on digital platforms for MTV Africa. A part-time copywriter and model, Tay has worked on the Heineken Shape Your City campaign as a digital influencer, the Nike ID campaign and the 5FM Live Loud video campaign. Of “royal” blood, Prince Kaybee is a house music producer and DJ. His win on the SABC1 show “1’s and 2’s” in 2015 put him on the map as an entertainer. He is affiliated with Royal Sounds Music Group. “3 in the Morning” is his latest release and proving popular among fans and social media. From Mpumalanga comes Costa Titch. This one-time dancer is now a DJ and singer. Titch got his major breakthrough after the release of his hit song “Activate”. On the rap scene, he has worked with Cassper Nyovest and likes to flavour his lyrics with Zulu. He is known for his African “trap” style of music and is making a name for himself with his version of “Nkalakatha”.

Titch has promised festival-goers an “explosive, high-energy performance”. “We are looking forward to everyone’s performance. Since Covid we haven’t been given the opportunity to perform at a festival of this size in South Africa and we really can’t wait,” he said. KZN muso Sun EL is a DJ, music producer and songwriter. He dropped his studies in favour of a career in music. He soon started his own record label, EL World Music, and released his debut single “Akanamali” in 2017.

Story continues below Advertisement

He has featured on many awards nominee lists and in the past two years received two Samas – in 2021 Best Live Audio of the Year, and Remix of the Year in 2022. He has also collaborated on remixes at Gallo Records. Vin Deysel’s release of “94 Hits in a Row Volume 1” CD was a huge success and went gold in a few weeks, while the second volume almost doubled in sales. He has done remixes for SA artists Locnville, Flash Republic and Zebra & Giraffe, among others. Hip-hop rapper Blxckie is a songwriter and music producer based in Durban. He has worked on a number of mixtapes and collaborations. His music has been described as “melodic trap with an edge”. He is part of the movement Clout Internet Boyz and has released singles “Nebula”, “Big Time Sh’lappa”, and “It Feels A Dream”. In addition to his rapper handle “Blxckie”, he is known by his fans as Somnyama Omnyama.

Story continues below Advertisement

Son of well-known performer the late Johnny Clegg, Jesse spent the first six years of his life on tour. Jesse Clegg has star quality in his own right and became an international sensation in 2014 when he did 32 shows in 31 cities across the US and Canada. That same year, he performed on the main stage of the Isle of Wight Festival (UK). He has had six top 10 singles and three Sama nominations. Matthew Mole is Cape Town based and studied music production there in 2010. He released his debut album, “The Home We Built”, in 2013, which was the first album to enter the iTunes SA Chart at no.1 on the first day of release. His second album, “Run”, released in 2016, and “Ghost” in 2019 were both top sellers and achieved critical acclaim. In 2021 Mole was awarded the Sama Record of the Year. Mole recently joined the Marine Protected Areas and NPO Wild Trust to raise awareness about ocean protection. Having lost his mother at 11 months old, Nasty C was brought up by his father in Durban. His fondness for rapping came from his older brother and at age 14 Nasty C released his first mixtape (2012). The release of his album “Bad Hair” in 2016 was no.1 on iTunes local charts. He produced a 14-minute film featuring three songs from the album. The film was commercially aired in France, Germany, the UK and the US. He has been signed to Universal Music and Def Jam at various stages of his career. In 2020 he played a cameo role in “Blood & Water” (Netflix) . In 2022, Nasty C had a role in the Disney animation “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”.