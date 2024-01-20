Scenes of joy and some despair as 2023 matrics get results

Almost 99% of private school pupils passed the 2023 matric exams. This comes after Umalusi approved the matric results for both the National Senior Certificate and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB). On Thursday, the IEB unveiled the matric results for the class of 2023, reporting a overall pass rate of 98.46%.

This achievement marks a slight improvement from the 2022 pass rate of 98.4% with the results that cut across three distinct levels, including bachelor degree pass at 88.59%, diploma pass attained by at least 8.31%, and higher certificate pass standing at 1.57%. The IEB said all the candidates who passed the IEB 2023 NSC examinations achieved a pass that grants them access to tertiary study at one of three levels mentioned above. Last year, it reported a significant increase in the number of candidates with 15 186 students reported to have sat down for the 2023 exams as opposed to 13 525 who wrote matric exams in the previous exam period of 2023.

“This is more than the 12 580 full-time and 945 part-time candidates – a total of 13 525 – in 2022. “The significant increase of 1 655 results from the 17 new schools, comprising a total of 960 candidates, that wrote the IEB for the first time in 2023,“ said the IEB. The 2023 IEB NSC examinations were quality-assured by Umalusi – the quality and assurance body after a stringent moderation of question papers, exams, marking and verification process, as well as standardisation of marks with Umalusi’s Executive Committee (EXCO), confirming that the exams adhered to NSC regulations.

The old tradition of searching for a name or number in a newspaper that lies open on the floor. l TIMOTHY BERNARD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) Independent Media has reported that the start to the week saw scenes of jubilation and relief at some of the IEB schools across the province, as more than 15 180 candidates toasted to the remarkable feat of a 98.46% pass rate in the 2023 NSC exams, up from the 98.42% achieved in 2022. One of the highest achieving schools is St David’s Class of 2023, which excelled with a 100% pass rate and 274 distinctions. St David’s reported that its brightest star was Dux Scholar, Aditya Kumar, who achieved an average of 95% across his eight subjects. Aditya was named among the IEB’s Outstanding Achievers and in the top 1% of candidates in Further Studies Mathematics, Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

The school’s executive headmaster, Mike Thiel, said he was proud of the Class of 2023 for flying the philosophy of the school high. “Their results are a testament to their commitment to excellence, not only in their academics but in all aspects of school life – in sporting, cultural, leadership and service endeavours. They have had a remarkable year in which they led the school with pride and passion, and they leave a wonderful legacy,” Thiel said. Another high-flying IEB school was Reddford House Class of 2023, which achieved a 99% pass rate and an 86% bachelor pass rate, while St John’s College saw its three stellar matriculants achieve a joint 96%.

Reddam House Gauteng also celebrated a 98% bachelor pass rate which the school said underscored the commitment to academic success. St John’s College, through its executive headmaster, Stuart West, says it was proud to announce the outstanding final year results of the Matric Class of 2023, with a 100% pass rate. “We salute the Matric Class of 2023 on their truly outstanding results. While we celebrate our many top achievers, we also recognise and applaud every matric who worked incredibly hard to achieve their personal best.This speaks to the resilience, habits of excellence and structured academic confidence that each of our matrics embraced to achieve these remarkable results,” the school said.

Ashton International College, in Ballito, also achieved a 100% pass rate for the 14th consecutive year. Belinda Boucher, of Ashton International College, said the school was proud of its Class of 2023. “We are all exceptionally proud of the Class of 2023 who have worked tirelessly, supported by a talented team of staff to produce excellent results in the IEB matric examinations. Ashton International College Ballito has, for the 14th consecutive year, secured a 100% pass rate.