SexColumn: The seven-day sex challenge can help you switch things up

By Sharon Gordon I’m often faced with wanting to do something different but then my imagination fails me and I go back to what I know. It’s lazy and nothing changes.

If like me you’re still cooking the same meals, and still having the same sex you were having with your partner for the last 10 years, use this seven-day sex challenge to switch things up. Thanks to Je Joue for the ideas. Day One

Add accessories. Wear sexy underwear. There is definitely a link between lingerie and confidence levels. If you’re a man get rid of those grey, loose elastic scants and buy yourself something new. There are some great new brands on the market, and they don’t break the bank. If you’re a woman, match your bra and panties, buy yourself a teddy, or even some crotchless panties. Check out the range on https://lolamontez.co.za/ You will notice the difference when you wear them before engaging in sex, foreplay or even solo play.

Day Two Get talking. This is a hard one when you’re in a relationship that isn’t open and honest about sexual and emotional needs. If this is just too difficult at this stage, have it with yourself.

What do you honestly enjoy in the bedroom. What gets your libido into overdrive, what doesn’t. If you don’t know your partner doesn’t have a hope in hell of being able to please you, then pluck up the courage to share your findings with your partner. Don’t do it on the short strokes. Try it while you’re driving in the car or over dinner. The car always works for me because you don’t have to look at each other.

Day Three Today you try your hand at romance. It comes easily for some and for others I’m sure you’d rather push pins in your eyes. Set those feelings of horror away for today and force yourself. Romance means different things to different people. It may be chocolates and roses or in my case, biltong, or fix my broken plug.

A romantic gesture goes the extra mile if it speaks to your partner’s language of love. It may be affirmation, touch, gifts, service or time. Challenge yourself prioritise today to indulge in romance today, even if only for yourself. It is called the seven-day challenge. Day Four

Try something out of the ordinary. What have you never tried before? What would you like to try? It doesn’t have to break any of your rules but do try to stretch them a bit. Some lesser used foreplay techniques you can try are – Heat Play, Heating or cooling lubes, available from Lola Montez, or ice cubes, available in your deep freeze or local garage. Edibles – flavoured lubricants, the best available are from Shunga. Gorgeous flavours with a touch of luxury. Massage candles are always a hit. The wax warms but doesn’t burn. Very sexy.

Day Five Try Edging. If you don’t know what that is, it’s just a word for getting as close as possible to get an orgasm and then pulling it back. It is used to delay and extend arousal. Have a battle with who can last the longest, without having an orgasm while engaging in sexual acts. You must both be in the mood otherwise it’s just irritating.

The good news is you can do this on your own as well. Day Six Get out of bed. I love my bed but sometimes it’s time for a change. You must feel safe and comfortable. I’m sure there is a cabinet, shower, couch or lawn somewhere you can use.

Just this simple change will see the sparks fly. It may even become your favourite spot. Day Seven We’re onto the final day of this challenge. I hope you haven’t cheated.

Get wet! Literally. My pool is a bit cold already, but the shower and bath will work. Do check that your toys are waterproof. Invite your partner and/or your toys to join you. Experiment with foreplay, toys and positions. I bet that if you completed this challenge you’ve increased your intimacy levels and are having better sex than you did last week. Do let me know how it goes and please follow us on all our social media platforms. Signing up for our newsletter gives you a massive discount on your first purchase so it’s well worth it.

