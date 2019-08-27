Local pop and R&B musician Shekhinah believes rape culture is a societal issue that isn’t just perpetuated by rapists. “I think most people know that sexual violence is a massive problem in South Africa, but I don’t think we like to talk about it,” she told the Saturday Star.

In a bid to put rape culture and sexual violence in the spotlight, the former Idols SA contestant has added her voice to the #BlameNoMore campaign.

The initiative by Hype Magazine and Tears Foundation, an organisation supporting survivors of sexual violence, will see Shekhinah and South African media personality Boity Thulo use their influence to counter the sexual violence dilemma South Africa finds itself in.

Official statistics show that 40035 rapes were committed in South Africa in 2017/18 and that only one in four rapes in South Africa are reported to the police. It is estimated that 110 women report rape to the police daily.

From that, fewer than 30 cases will be prosecuted, and no more than 10 will result in a conviction. This translates to an overall conviction rate of between 4% to 8% of reported rape cases in the country.

“It makes me incredibly angry that we seem to have this society where we almost just accept that this goes on and it sometimes can feel like there’s not much that we can do about it,” she said.

In a bid to change this, Shekhinah decided to join the #BlameNoMore campaign as she believes that a change in attitude will result in a change of behaviour.

“I see this campaign as a way to start those difficult conversations, and to really address the reality of what’s going on right now in our country.”

She said that as a musician her voice can carry to the masses and hopefully effect change in sexual violence and rape culture.

“I really feel like artists are so influential, because they are so public.

“We play a massive part in creating norms and setting trends. So why wouldn’t we use that influence for good, whenever we have the chance?”

Hype Magazine donated 10% of their sales revenue this month to the Tears Foundation in support of rape victims.

