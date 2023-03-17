Siya’s big ‘Deal Or No Deal’ win will change his life

Johannesburg - Johannesburg - “All my heart was there. I cried so much.” This is how 24-year-old Siyabonga Ngqola described his feelings when he realised he had just won R250 000 on a daring episode of the global game-show sensation, Deal or No Deal.

The show promised big wins that will change the lives of ordinary South Africans and it has now delivered. Siya N, as he has been tagged on the show, took a chance by challenging the Banker and ultimately walking away with the show’s top prize money. Ngqola, said he couldn’t believe it when presenter Katlego Maboe called his name as the chosen contestant but many more couldn’t-believe-it moments followed once he sat down in the hot seat.

“I was just so happy and meeting Katlego was amazing,” said Ngqola when Independent Newspapers caught up with him after his big win. The big winner told the audience he was not prepared to go home with anything less than R100 000. He quickly and confidently eliminated the first six of twenty sealed boxes, each containing a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250 000. Round after nail-biting round, Ngqola eliminated more boxes, revealing the cash amounts he could have won. Halfway through the game, the maximum prize amount was the only big number left on the money-tree, which greatly reduced the odds of a big win. However, he stuck to his guns and refused every offer made by the Banker for him to cash in and leave, declaring, “I’m here to take a risk”.

When it came down to only two amounts on the money-tree and two boxes left to open, Ngqola broke down and started sobbing uncontrollably. Amid loud gasps from his fellow contestants and with tears running down his face, he risked it all by declining the Banker’s final offer of R135 000 to ultimately claim the top prize. Ngqola, the son of divorced parents, who lives with his sister in a shack at the back of the family home, said he will use the money to carve out a career as an actor and also has a dream of becoming a radio presenter.

“I will use this money to change my life. I want to support my sister. But I also want to change the lives of other people. I want to give people hope,” said a very emotional Ngqola . The aspiring actor and broadcaster has no formal training but has managed to be an extra on small television productions. “I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor or to work as a radio or television presenter. It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings to make it happen. I will also invest some of the money,” he added.

The young man also plans to start a business, but for now he said he has to keep a low profile. “Owning a business will give me independence, which means I won’t have to rely on anyone for money. I need more time to figure out the details, but it should be something where I can use my hands because I am good with my hands.” And while he expressed a desire to own a car, he plans to be careful about his spending.

“Winning on the show has given me a chance to start changing and improving my life. I know that by making good decisions and with God’s help I can be a successful businessman and actor by 2025,” he said. And as for the family coming out of the woodwork as news of his new riches spreads. Ngqola said: “I am going to say I am far away.” To help Ngqola realise his entrepreneurial dream, the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) reached out to him to gain access to their business support programme.