Smart toilet paper inventor takes on the IDC

Johannesburg - When Zithande Mbala invented the world’s first smart toilet paper, and with a R3 million loan approved by the Industrial Development Corporation of SA (IDC), he thought his future looked bright. But that was not to be. Fast forward to 2023, Mbala now finds himself in the legal battle of his life with the IDC. In July 2018 Mbala received written communication from the IDC that it was approving funding of R3 million for Phase 1 of his iWipe project.

R500 000 was spent on a feasibility study and the product passed as viable. On Oct 24, 2018, production started on the product (toilet paper that can be wet and is 100% biodegradable). R1.2 million was paid from the IDC to the manufacturers for the first part of the production phase. The agreement between the IDC and Mbala stated that the first payment/instalment to the IDC, was due on March 1, 2019. But Mbala’s year started on the worst note ever when he received communication from the IDC that his account was overdue. Mbala said the IDC admitted that there was an error with the payment date. Zithande Mbala is the brains behind the iWipe project, the world’s first 100% biodegradable smart toilet paper. He’s currently in court with the Industrial Development Corporation of SA after it pulled funding for his project. Picture: Supplied. An IDC post-investment person, Thuthuka Ngubane was appointed to resolve the ”error” and Mbala was told that it would take 10 days to be resolved. To date, that “error” has not been resolved, as it is now before the Gauteng South High Court, in Johannesburg.

When Mbala’s legal woes started in 2019, production of his smart toilet paper was well under way, despite him receiving word from the IDC that it was cancelling the deal and expects payment for monies paid out. R1.6 million (including interest) is being demanded from Mbala. “It is my understanding that Mr Ngubane presented a report to the IDC Exco that my business was not viable and this was why the deal was cancelled. The product is already available in shops and I have managed to keep my business afloat and employ staff, despite the IDC’s decision to pull the plug on the deal. They are also trying to recover a bakkie worth R150K. It is my understanding that R500K has been spent in legal fees to recover said bakkie,” said Mbala. IDC spokesperson, Tshepo Ramodibe said the IDC reserves its right to respond to Mbala’s account of the chain of events at the appropriate time and platform. The IDC said the matter was sub judice and would not be drawn into what the reasons were for terminating what today is a thriving business. Mbala employs 50 people in his IWipe stores.

“The parties can agree to terminate, or the IDC may elect to terminate if the client is in breach of the contract. Such a decision will be made in accordance with IDC processes and policies. The IDC’s position and reasoning in this regard will be ventilated in court proceedings,” he said. The IDC also denied claims by Mbala that his deal was terminated because of “a concocted/fraudulent report”. “The IDC strongly rejects this allegation. The IDC would typically demand payment when there is a breach of the contract. The exact details in this matter are before the courts for determination,” said Ramodibe.

Even when pressed by the Saturday Star for the reason behind the termination, Ramodibe said he was not in a position to comment on the question. “The IDC normally approves funding that is disbursed in tranches informed by performance milestones. Each of the tranches have different draw-down conditions. The details of this case are before the court for determination. All decisions taken by the IDC follow standard internal processes and escalation through relevant committees. The IDC always strives to resolve all disputes with our clients amicably, failing which, the Corporation resorts to the legal process agreed with the client,” he said. Mbala also levelled allegations of fraud against the IDC and particularly blamed the IDC’s CEO for allowing the “fraud” to continue under his watch.

“All allegations of fraud or misconduct are referred to the IDC’s internal audit department for investigation. The IDC CEO does not act on allegations that have not been investigated by the internal audit department and approved by IDC structures for appropriate action. For the record, the IDC has zero tolerance for fraud,” Ramodibe said. The IDC is overseen by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) but neither organisation could provide clarity on exactly what that oversight entails. DTI spokesperson, Bongani Lukhele said: “Whenever we have response, we provide it. But I think we also cannot comment. Unfortunately, as I indicated last week, please continue without our response,” Lukhele concluded.