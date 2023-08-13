‘Sound of Freedom’ film exposes child trafficking

Johannesburg - While South African audiences eagerly await the release of ‘Sound of Freedom’, an international “Pay it Forward” campaign is making it possible for more people to see it. The independent film, which shines a very bright spotlight on child trafficking, intricately weaves the remarkable true story of a former government agent’s evolution into a vigilant champion. The first 50 000 tickets are now available for South Africa, providing people who can’t afford cinema tickets the opportunity to see it at one of the 43 cinemas releasing the film. There is also the option to donate to the Campaign. Dubbed the, “sleeper hit,” of the year by critics internationally who did not foresee the remarkable success that it has achieved at the American and European box offices.

“Sound of Freedom” chronicles Tim Ballard’s daring mission to rescue a multitude of children ensnared within the depths of human trafficking. Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus, in Mel Gibson’s 2004 movie, ‘The Passion of the Christ’, plays Ballard in the movie.The film’s production house, Angel Studios, launched the unconventional, grassroots, “Pay it Forward” initiative to help people get to cinemas to see the film, and help spread awareness for the cause globally. This initiative has now been extended to South Africa with a portion of the donations made in America. Caviezel said the call to action at the end of the trailer is to help people hear the story of trafficking children. “Our goal is to inspire two million people to attend the film’s opening weekend to represent the two million trafficked children around the world. Angel Studios set up a pay it forward program where you can pay for someone else’s ticket who might not otherwise see it. If the ticket price is preventing you from attending, claim your free ticket. So far the two million goal has been exceeded and is on fourteen and a half million tickets and counting,” he said. The film’s South African distributor, Gravel Road Distribution Group, launched a local campaign, #PayItForwardAngels, and set a target to raise 10 000 tickets from local corporates, for those who cannot afford to see the film in cinemas, through this campaign. As the population dynamics and circumstances are somewhat different to the USA, some of the funds raised will also go towards covering the cost of transport to get certain communities to and from the cinemas. Gravel Road will coordinate the allocation of these tickets with organisations working in under-served areas.