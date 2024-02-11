Soweto youth empowered with ICT skills at youth tech expo

Scores of eager young people gathered at the Naledi Community Hall this week as part of the Gauteng e-Government’s efforts to impart information and communication technology (ICT) skills to young people through its Youth Tech Expo. Gauteng MEC for e-Government, Mzi Khumalo, said in the era of digital economies, it had become important for young people to be allowed to access opportunities and skills of the future that come with the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The event attended by more than 100 young people featured comprehensive ICT skills training, learning about the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, exploring career opportunities in the digital realm, connecting with industry experts and potential mentors, as well as discovering the latest advancements in cyber security and digital marketing. The department said the expo, the third time since its inception in 2022, serves as a platform for various opportunities, including internships, bursaries, ICT skills training, and employment for the youth. Since then, it has assisted more than 100 young people in Gauteng with various opportunities in the ICT field including employment opportunities through partnering with key like-minded stakeholders.

Upon seeing multitudes of young people eager to immerse themselves in the opportunities provided by he advances in technology, Khumalo said: “The Youth Tech Expo is a testament to our commitment to developing and empowering our youth in Gauteng. Through initiatives like these, we are creating a pathway for the next generation of tech leaders, ensuring that Gauteng remains at the forefront of innovation and progress. The collaboration with our esteemed partners further strengthens our collective impact to foster a brighter future for our youth.” Various stakeholders including including BAM Telecoms, Netcampus, Nedbank, ITech Drone Kings, Vaal University of Technology, Nemisa, WERSTA, the IEC and the Gauteng Department of Treasury, actively participated in imparting skills to eager young people in and around Soweto. Bam Telecoms Marketing Officer Paballo Phetlho encouraged young people to register and join Bam Telecoms to benefit from the development processes offered by the organisation.