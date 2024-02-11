Soweto youth empowered with ICT skills at youth tech expo

Scores of eager young people gathered at the Naledi Community Hall this week as part of the Gauteng e-Government’s efforts to impart information and communication technology (ICT) skills to young people through its Youth Tech Expo.
Gauteng MEC for e-Government, Mzi Khumalo, said in the era of digital economies, it had become important for young people to be allowed to access opportunities and skills of the future that come with the 4th Industrial Revolution.
The event attended by more than 100 young people featured comprehensive ICT skills training, learning about the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, exploring career opportunities in the digital realm, connecting with industry experts and potential mentors, as well as discovering the latest advancements in cyber security and digital marketing.
The department said the expo, the third time since its inception in 2022, serves as a platform for various opportunities, including internships, bursaries, ICT skills training, and employment for the youth.
Since then, it has assisted more than 100 young people in Gauteng with various opportunities in the ICT field including employment opportunities through partnering with key like-minded stakeholders.
Upon seeing multitudes of young people eager to immerse themselves in the opportunities provided by he advances in technology, Khumalo said: “The Youth Tech Expo is a testament to our commitment to developing and empowering our youth in Gauteng. Through initiatives like these, we are creating a pathway for the next generation of tech leaders, ensuring that Gauteng remains at the forefront of innovation and progress. The collaboration with our esteemed partners further strengthens our collective impact to foster a brighter future for our youth.”
Various stakeholders including including BAM Telecoms, Netcampus, Nedbank, ITech Drone Kings, Vaal University of Technology, Nemisa, WERSTA, the IEC and the Gauteng Department of Treasury, actively participated in imparting skills to eager young people in and around Soweto.
Bam Telecoms Marketing Officer Paballo Phetlho encouraged young people to register and join Bam Telecoms to benefit from the development processes offered by the organisation.
“I would like to encourage all young people who are here today, to go out there and register to be part of Bam Telecoms. We play a very essential role in empowering young people to achieve their dreams. We offer coaching and mentorship, capacity building, training and skills development, networking and linkages, together with market access and suppliers development opportunities,” said Paballo.
Thando Nxumalo a participant in the expo expressed her excitement.
“I am very happy to be here, and I would like to thank the Gauteng Department of e-Government for hosting such a useful event. I am here to learn about opportunities that are available out there in the ICT industry. Career and entrepreneur opportunities. The information I will have gathered to be very useful in building my career,” she said.
Saturday Star