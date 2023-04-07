Spinners: First African show to be nominated for Canneseries

Johannesburg - The team behind "Spinners”, French production company, Empreinte Digitale and South African production company, Natives at large, have recently received exciting news: their highly anticipated eight-episode action-drama series filmed in Cape Town, has received a nomination at the sixth edition of Canneseries. This marks the first African series selected in Canneseries history. “Spinners” shows us the rather unworthy daily life of gangs in the Cape Town projects.

In this true Malthusian urban jungle, where you better not have any feelings, the main character will find redemption in Spinning, a new automobile sport that entails making artistic figures with damaged cars. “Spinners” has been nominated for Best Series, a prestigious category that recognises the most outstanding television productions from around the world. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the show's cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life. “We have a dedicated international jury that judge the first two episodes of the 10 series in order to decide the awards for Best Series, Best Screenplay, Best Performance, Special Performance and Best Music,” said Albin Lewi, Artistic Director for Canneseries.

With regards to the growth of the African film and television industry, Lewi said: “We are witnessing a growth of African productions and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content.” “The judging criteria is purely based on quality and not territory, so for “Spinners” to be the first African series to be nominated is testament to the quality of the production. We hope to see more African series nominated in future editions.” The show's nomination also highlights the increasing prominence of African-produced content on the global stage. Shows like “Queen Sono”, “Blood & Water”, and now “Spinners” have gained critical acclaim and helped to raise the profile of African storytelling in the international media landscape.