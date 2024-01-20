St Benedict’s College celebrates the success of its Class of 2023

One of the leading boys’ schools in South Africa, St. Benedict’s College, celebrates the accomplishments of its matriculants and their outstanding results. With four students placing in the top 1% nationally in each subject, the Class of 2023 that took the IEB National Senior Certificate exams earned an outstanding 250 distinctions, or 2.25 per student.

Averaging 91.3%, the top students in the school outperformed five others, all of whom exceeded 85%. Nineteen other youngsters have attained an average of more than 80%. College Head David Jeffrey congratulated the Class of 2023 and said, “We deeply value the accomplishments of our students, and there is ample reason for celebration. It's crucial to acknowledge that the matriculation final results signify the culmination of 13 years of dedication, and they are a nod to the boys' ongoing efforts, their parents’ unequivocal support and the determination of their teachers." The cohort's 95.5% exemption percentage has been attained. St. Benedict's has established itself as a leader in offering pupils a cutting-edge technological education by continuously exhibiting expertise in the field of information technology (IT) over the years. With an average score of 80.7% this year, 17 boys received distinctions and are prepared to succeed in our increasingly digital society.

The school prides itself on being an institution where the arts are celebrated equally, and this shone through in dramatic arts, where an overall average of 82.8% was achieved. A total of 80% of the boys taking the subject achieved distinctions. Jeffrey concluded that those going on to enter a new phase of life, we send you off, our young trailblazers, with a reminder to embrace knowledge and integrity in all that you set out to do. May you embark on a journey of excellence, resilience, and compassionate leadership, shaping a future that underscores the values of our school. Over the years, we have produced great sportsmen, advocates, judges, businessmen, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and values-based men, and we are confident that we will witness remarkable achievements from the Class of 2023. We believe they possess all the essential qualities to succeed in every aspect of their lives and are poised to make positive contributions to their communities, our society and the world at large.” St. Benedict’s top learner, Dylan Ho, earned eight distinctions and finished with an average of 91.3%. Picture: Supplied While every boy is a success story, there are a few who are deserving of extra commendation, including the school’s top learner, Dylan Ho, who earned eight distinctions and finished with an average of 91.3% across all his subjects. With a heart for community service, Ho hopes to study medicine this year.

The second top learner, Angelo Bastos, clinched nine distinctions, narrowly missing a 90% average by .9 percentage points, with a final average of 89.1%. Angelo Bastos finished with a final average of 89.1%. Picture: Supplied A summary of the results below demonstrates the calibre of teaching and learning that takes place throughout St. Benedict’s College. Five boys obtained an overall distinction average of between 85% and 89%, including Angelo Bastos, Sabelo Shangase, Jayden Pharo, Alex Bezuidenhout and Troy Zillen.

Sabelo Shangase Sabelo Shangase from St Benedict’s College. Picture: Supplied Jayden Pharo Jayden Pharo from St Benedict’s College. Picture: Supplied Mark Carreira

Mark Carreira from St Benedict’s College. Picture: Supplied Kayur Singh Kayur Singh from St Benedicts College. Picture: Supplied Uchechukwu Ejike Uchechukwu Ejike from St Benedicts College. Picture: Supplied Nineteen learners obtained an overall distinction average of between 80% and 84%, including Thomas Andrea, Armaan Singh, XiaoYao Wang, Uchechukwu Ejike, Divo Kohler, Grant Nel, Kayur Singh, Mark Carreira, Declan Murphy, Nicolas De Keizer, Bruno Faria, Luca Pereira, Nkululeko Thwala, Colby Newman, Nicholaas Adlam, Michael Krajewski, Thandoluhle Jadezweni, Keval Govind and Dante Mindszenty.