Strategic partnership to provide PR services for Africa by Africa

Johannesburg - South African integrated communications and marketing firm, Alfa Destiny Communications has partnered with Kenya-based AM Communications in a deal targeting the fast-growing African market for specialised corporate communication and reputation management solutions. The two agencies have agreed to jointly provide innovative strategic communications solutions to local and multinational clients with a presence in or seeking to enter the African market, with the initial targets being Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria.

Founder and Managing Director of Alfa Destiny Communications, Tshego Kekana, said the rapidly evolving dynamics in the continent’s PR landscape, headlined by digital disruption, called for innovative but localised solutions to address clients’ needs. “Our collaboration with AM Communications is designed to enable both agencies to harness their strong presence in key markets in Africa, with locally relevant communications solutions tailored to specific in-country markets. “One of the main objectives of this partnership is to garner strong, local and on-the-ground insights, driving impactful engagements with the communities – have a broader and more in-depth understanding of the media and stakeholder landscape, that will enable well-nuanced solutions that will help clients understand, grow and adapt to the needs of this market,” said Kekana.

AM Communications Managing Partner, Anthony Mutua, said the partnership was geared to creating synergy to deliver unique, timely and relevant communications solutions to local and international brands keen on establishing and growing their presence on the continent. “Increased diversification in the large economies in Africa, a flourishing middle-income consumer market, and increased investment in key sectors like infrastructure, financial services, transport, ICT, health and manufacturing tells an exciting and promising story about Africa,”said Mutua. In 2022, the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) published the first ever report on the African public relations (PR) landscape. The report showed improved demand for public relations and strategic communications on the continent.