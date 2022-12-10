Tele-health set for huge surge as Covid-19 pandemic was catalyst for technological advances

The Tyto device is growing in popularity in SA and allows doctors to see into the throat and ears even if they are far away from the patients. Johannesburg - Doctors in private practice will soon be able to examine patients without so much as touching them or even being in the same room as them.

The latest technological advances in tele-health will be available to doctors and patients as early as next month. With the use of the new tech, doctors will be able to measure your heart rate, mental health, pulse rate, oxygen levels, blood pressure, glucose levels and breathing rate. Common ailments like flu, sinus issues, headaches and gastro problems can all be diagnosed and treated with a simple video call with your local GP. Pregnant women will however make that trip to the gynae. And all you, as the patient will need, is a phone with a camera. Best of all, it would save patients valuable time, which in some cases may mean a three-hour trip to the doctor. The tech, which was developed by Israeli and Canadian companies, is already in use in the UK, US, Australia, Europe, and parts of the Far East, and will soon be available in Africa as well.

Midrand GP and CEO of the Africa Tele-Health Collaboration, Dr Unben Pillay said ironically, the Covid-19 pandemic was the catalyst for many of the advances. “During Covid-19, tele-health peaked globally. Right now, it's at between 25 and 30%. Pre-Covid, it was at 1%. This is a huge opportunity for tele-medicine to improve access. You don't have to leave your house. I predict it’s going to be very popular amongst the tech savvy younger generation,” he said. But not only will doctors be able to examine patients via a video link-up, the tech will also come in handy when it comes to follow-up visits and even the dispensing of scripts and for medication to be delivered to your doorstep.

“If I already saw you, we can use the tele-health app for your follow up. You do not have to take a day off from work, you don’t have to spend time taking three taxis to get to me and you will save money,” Pillay added. But it doesn’t mean that doctors will not see patients at all. There are still some conditions which will require that physical touch. “During Covid, this was the easiest way for doctors to consult. There are of course guidelines which need to be followed. SA was quite far behind. We were constrained in what we could do. But we have moved away from the old ideas around healthcare. Nurses screen patients and if need be, refer them to doctors. The tech will even allow for greater interaction between doctors. Pillay said, many hospital groups are very keen on the new technology.

“You could have a situation where one nurse monitors as many as 20 devices. It could save time instead of that one nurse having to do hourly check-ups on patients. Doctors in turn, would do virtual rounds. Monitoring of patients is also better with some of the devices,” Pillay said. One of the sought-after gadgets is the Tyto device. According to Pillay, it’s so user-friendly, even parents can do examinations at home if their child is sick. “The device allows doctors to see into the ears and throat, even if the patient is at home. This is a huge help for doctors. The device basically tells you what to do. We do realise that some of these wearables are very expensive but we have great tech minds in this country and while video monitoring is not yet available here, it’s just a matter of time for SA,” he said.

Pillay stressed that the new tech will also not change the fee structure of consultations although a virtual consult will cost less than a physical one, depending on the nature and seriousness of the ailment. “We will be able to give patients better and smarter examinations. For me, it’s about using the solutions available to provide better care to my patients. We are in the digital age and tele-health is here to stay. I will say, tele-health may in the future make up between 20 and 30% of a GP’s practice. Cardiologist and CEO of BrandMed, Dr Riaz Motara, who is a huge proponent of tele-health, said more and more healthcare services will be delivered in the virtual space.