The BRICS summit will be safe, insist law enforcement agencies

Johannesburg - All heads of states, international and national guests attending the Brics Summit will be safe at the Sandton Convention Centre for the 15th Brics Summit. The summit is expected to start on Tuesday, with heads of state from China, India, and Brazil are due to land in South Africa. This will be the second time that South Africa hosts the summit.

While Russia is also part of the BRICS, its head of state, President Vladimir Putin, is expected to join his counterparts virtually. This decision came after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest, as a result of Russia’s ongoing war with the Ukraine, if he lands in South Africa. Following discussions with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Putin opted for a virtual participation. He is also expected to deliver a keynote address.. Now the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has assured the country of a trouble-free summit.

The NatJoints is mandated to ensure thorough planning, implementation, execution and monitoring of all aspects concerning the safety, security and stability in the Republic of South Africa. NatJoints chairperson Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili said they are ready to ensure that as the government prepares to welcome Heads of State, Ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world, that the summit is held in a safe and secure environment with “minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality”. “A priority committee of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly with all relevant role-players to ensure a security plan is developed that looks at transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security,” Mosikili said.

She said the safety and security preparations for the summit were on track, with all critical role players ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate. “The established disciplines and work streams continue to implement the NatJoints standard five pillar approach, which will ensure that all our bases are covered. “We will do this through intelligence gathering, analysis and coordination, a proactive approach, which includes high visibility to police, prevent, and respond to any crime eventuality, a combat approach through law enforcement in response to any violation of the law through the deployment of specialised units, supported by the SANDF should need arise for the SANDF to exercise their secondary role of supporting the SAPS, a reactive approach through detection and case management, and awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS, and communication teams from Dirco and the SAPS, keeping interested parties and communities at home and abroad updated through messaging that will enhance the safety and security of everyone in the country – residents and visitors alike.