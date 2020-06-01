The first seasonal cold front has swept across the country, and for many South Africans it was once again a struggle to wake up and get out of bed.

Why temperature and dark mornings have such an affect on our sleep behaviour, has puzzled scientists for many years. Now, the fruit fly might have the answer to how get a better night’s sleep. Neurobiologists from Northwestern University in the US believe they have discovered a clue as to what causes temperature to disrupt sleep, while looking at the brain of the fly.

They found a “thermometer” circuit, which, they believe, relays information about cold temperature from the fly’s antennae to its brain. They found that cold and dark conditions can inhibit neurons in the fly’s brain that promote activity and cause the insect to wake up. “This helps explains why, for both flies and humans, it is so hard to wake up in the morning in winter,” said Marco Gallio, associate professor of neurobiology at the university's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. “By studying behaviours in a fruit fly, we can better understand how and why temperature is so critical to regulating sleep.”

Gallio and his colleagues' research was published inthe journal Current Biology. They described in the paper how, what they call “absolute cold” receptors in the fly’s antennae, respond to temperatures below 25 °C.

The researchers then traced how these receptors target a small group of neurons in the insect's brain that form part of a network that controls its sleep. When the cold receptors are active, the target cells that are normally activated by morning light are shut down.