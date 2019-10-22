The Olifants River is close to drying up









The Olifants River is a powerhouse as its waters power coal mining that generates electricity. | Picture: SANParks If the rains don’t arrive and urgent and immediate action is not taken the Olifants River, which has been described as the “powerhouse” for South Africa, could stop flowing next month. The Association for Water and Rural Development (Award) is warning flows in the lower Olifants River are falling rapidly, reaching “alarmingly low levels”. Together with SANParks, Award has been monitoring the flows in the lower Olifants – this is now “less than 30%” of the minimum legal requirement. By law, a minimum flow is required for all rivers to meet basic minimum human needs and to ensure a river resource that is sustainable, said Award. “In the case of the Olifants, a minimum drought flow has been gazetted, but we are completely and consistently non-compliant,” said its director, Dr Sharon Pollard, in a statement. The polluted Olifants is one of the most stressed catchments in the country and “infamous for extremely poor water quality as highlighted by the death of crocodiles and fish in 2010”, said Award. “Water availability has declined over the last decade to the extent that parts of the middle and lower Olifants simply have no more water to give,” remarked Hugo Retief, Award’s integrated water resources management researcher.

“We have simply run out of spare water in most years and yet we see new water users on the river.” This is now having observable impacts on water users and ecological health, according to Award. “This drought has been unlike any other in that the number of ‘hot days’ – (exceeding 40ºC) has increased significantly when compared to the drought of 1992,” said Dr Eddie Riddell, the manager of aquatic biodiversity at the Kruger National Park.

“This is basically a repeated situation the Olifants River has had over the past three or four years because we’ve gone through quite an extreme drought and we’re still within these protracted drought conditions.”

Spring, he said, is challenging even under normal circumstances as river flows are generally low. “It’s also the time of year where agricultural production, particularly orchards and so forth, utilise their irrigation allocation, and natural evaporation has a role to play.

“The reason we’re seeing challenges this year is a combination of these factors and the fact that we’re sitting in a repeated or protracted drought period. “The main concern we’re picking up on the Kruger’s side is that there’s an expansion of unaccounted expanded agricultural water use in the entire Olifants water management area. This is constraining the ability to keep the river flowing.”

Water quality problems are amplified greatly when flows decline, impacting directly on human and environmental health, said Award, noting how studies on human health and water quality have revealed worrying levels of mercury, arsenic and molybdenum in some areas.

“When you get to those extremely low flows then the river starts to lose its own natural ability to assimilate pollutants and so forth,” said Riddell. SANParks and Award have been requesting that the Department of Water and Sanitation in Nelspruit to take action.

“With the support of the department, releases have been made from the De Hoop Dam, but this is just a band-aid’ and cannot continue indefinitely. Deep systemic issues need to be addressed,” said Pollard. Farmers who have a valid water-use licence are being impacted by a number of unlawful users, said Award, noting how using water from the Olifants system without a licence will directly impact meeting the basic domestic needs of some 80 000 people living in this area.

The department’s regional office needs to implement restrictions together with the municipalities, monitor water users and curb unlawful use and communicate widely about the water situation.

“We can’t continue to blame drought alone and just be reactive – we know droughts happen and we need to put in place strong governance and planning systems that acknowledge this,” said Pollard.

“We know that a changing climate is going to result in greater temperatures in the lowveld, which will reduce the river flows by 40% to 60%.

Imagine 50% less water in your bucket; that’s huge and that’s what we are facing in the catchment under climate change.” Last week, water from De Hoop was released, which may temporarily mitigate the situation but this is not a solution.

“Farmers may simply use this additional flow if they aren’t monitored,” said Riddell. “These are things you can’t necessarily predict,” said department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau of warnings the Olifants could cease flowing. “Obviously monitoring over time will give us an indication of what to expect.” Riddell said: “That’s something we’re definitely trying to avoid because the Letaba River has already stopped flowing for two months and that’s also a perennial river.

As the Kruger Park, we definitely don’t want to sit with two rivers that stop flowing. In terms of the impact on biota, that’s going to be a concern because then you lose aquatic habitat, we might see localised fish die-offs but again it depends to the river system.”

Vaal Dam drops

Water levels in the Vaal Dam, which supplies Gauteng, are at 51.5%, says Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The dam’s level has dropped by more than 1% in the past week. “Last week it was 53%, so it has reduced more than expected. It’s from the high temperatures and higher water use. “

Our climate change scientists say that between now and mid December we should expect high temperatures to continue, and even if we do get rainfall it will be below average.

“We only expect above average rainfall from the middle of December to February and the difficulty is that this also includes flash floods that don’t do much for water availability.” Ratau said in the 14 dams that were part of the integrated Vaal River system levels were at 61.6%.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project is closed until the end of next month, which will result in the Vaal Dam not receiving water. |

Powehouse

The Olifants River basin is the “powerhouse” of South Africa because its waters power Eskom’s coal plants and mining. It is home to the second-biggest irrigation scheme in the country and is a huge source of tourism revenue because it runs through Kruger National Park.

The Saturday Star