The World mega yacht is at V&A Waterfront

The world, recognised as the largest privately owned residential mega yacht, is docked at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal. Recent cruise ship trend reports indicate soaring occupancy rates and an extended booking horizon for the world's leading cruise lines. As the only ship of its kind in operation, here's a glimpse of what this floating community offers: The World Residences at Sea is at the Cape Town Harbour for a five-day visit before sailing on to Mossel Bay and Durban as part of its 2024 journey to six continents. Serving as both a vessel and a vibrant residential community, it houses passengers from 40 countries. Pictures: Supplied Origins: Launched in 2002, this floating marvel stretches an impressive 196 meters.

Living: With 165 residences, ranging from cosy studios to spacious flats, The World offers a diverse range of living options. Amenities: On board, passengers enjoy a plethora of amenities, including world-class restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a cutting-edge golf simulator. Crew: The vessel is manned by a crew of 280.

Journey: Embarking on a global adventure, The World traverses the seas, spending 2 to 5 days in each port to allow passengers ample time to explore. Destinations: Passengers participate in shaping the itinerary, with destinations selected two years in advance to include a diverse array of cultures and landscapes. Residency: Some passengers call The World home year-round, while others opt for seasonal stays.