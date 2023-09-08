Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, self-care goes a long way to looking and feeling your best. Social media is flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried - which could be dangerous. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner and outer beauty.

#TheBeautyCollective: EasyGlow - the effortless tool for contouring and highlighting Women from across the globe are becoming increasingly inundated with the pressures and demands of modern day life. And while they would love to have the time for a full make-up routine, many simply cannot fit it into their busy schedules. Carlie Lubbe, a former optometrist and beauty salon owner, recognised this gap in the market and decided to create EasyGlow, a time and space-saving fool-proof mak-eup product that allows anyone to contour and highlight effortlessly. EasyGlow, a time and space-saving fool-proof make-up product that allows anyone to contour and highlight effortlessly. Supplied image. The four-in-one product comes in several different shades and features a contouring brush, highlighting brush, contour colour and highlight colour, all conveniently stored in one innovative, portable unit.

“I wanted to find a simpler solution to contouring and highlighting because I feel like most women shy away from it and I knew there had to be an easier way to present this transformative make-up technique,” Lubbe said. And as a busy, working mother, she set out to design this easy-to-use product, which is also a money-saving solution. “I believe it is the fastest and most effective way to level up your make-up.

“With EasyGlow, we make it possible for all to master several make-up techniques in well under a minute.” EasyGlow, a time and space-saving fool-proof make-up product that allows anyone to contour and highlight effortlessly. Supplied image. She said her 86-year-old mother-in-law is one of EasyGlow’s most loyal customers. Lubbe said among the most appealing aspects of EasyGlow is that it makes contouring and highlighting easier, as both these techniques can be quite intimidating.

“It really does seem complicated: which brushes do I use, which colours would suit me and never mind the application,” she said. “We have taken the guesswork out of everything: we have sourced the best brushes and we’ve recommended your suited colours according to your skin tone and your undertone. This has all been packed into one portable unit, with simple application tips and tutorials.” The process of creating product was years in the making. Brushes were sourced and tested from all over the world. Various make-up artists and colour analysts were pulled in to finding the perfect shades of the contours and highlights.

“Together we compiled the quiz recommendations that will guide you to your perfect colour,” Lubbe said. EasyGlow, a time and space-saving fool-proof make-up product that allows anyone to contour and highlight effortlessly. Supplied image. She said the biggest obstacle in putting EasyGlow together was that the bristles were getting stuck within a moving barrel. “EasyGlow’s dual, moving brush is a first of its kind in the world and along with an industrial design company, we tested and tweaked countless prototypes until the patented solution was found.”

After four years of putting the product together, EasyGlow was launched last month. It also launched with the Share the Glow initiative, which aims to donate five school lunches to The Lunchbox Fund for every EasyGlow sold. “This may just be the best part,” Lubbe said. EasyGlow is made from high-quality materials.

“The brushes are imported from Italy and feature Dermacura® fibres, the most advanced synthetic bristles available,” Lubbe said. She added that the bristles have a conical shape to allow for seamless product application, especially for first-time users. The unit is refillable, meaning you can replace your empty contour and highlight colour caps without having to purchase a new EasyGlow unit. This portable unit is convenient to travel with and to carry in your handbag for touch-ups during the day. But how do you choose your shades? Lubbe said the EasyGlow team understands the need for easy colour-matching, which is why they created an ultra-simple online quiz to help you find your perfect shade based on your skin tone and undertone.