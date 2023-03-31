TheBeautyCollective: L’Oréal Elvive’s Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water delivers hair transformation

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to help you look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle reviews, tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. Karishma Dipa. Picture: Supplied. L’Oréal Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water

To say that life has been stressful and challenging over the past few years is quite an understatement. The Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the struggles of everyday life has been taking its toll on all of us. But it not only affects your mental health. This stress also manifests in our bodies, skin and hair. This has certainly been the case for my own hair over the past three years. I have had Covid twice and one of the prolonged symptoms has been dull, dead and falling hair. It got so bad at one point that clumps of my hair would cling to my hand after I simply just touched my head.

This led me on a wide-ranging hair improvement journey and I was thrilled when I stumbled across L’Oréal Elvive Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water. For the average retail price of about R200, I was shocked that this miraculous bottle, which promised “transformation for long and damaged hair”, certainly delivered. It’s also so easy to use and to integrate into your usual haircare routine. It’s lightweight and leaves your hair smelling heavenly. But what delighted me the most about the wonder water was that it totally changed the texture of my hair with just a few uses. My split ends are much less visible after use and my hair has honestly never looked or felt silkier.

The Dream Lengths Wonder Water advises an application of just a small dose of the product after shampooing and conditioning your hair. You also only need to apply evenly from your tips to around the midpoint of your hair for just eight seconds before washing out thoroughly. The joy then comes while drying and styling your hair when you immediately notice your hair being so much more manageable. The shine the product gives your hair is also obvious, even when your hair is still wet. L’Oréal explained on their website that its wonder water rinse-out hair treatment “acts as a primer to help your strands feel smoother, silkier and easier to style”. It added that the liquid conditioner is powered by Lamellar Water Technology – a rich blend of moisturising agents and amino acids intensely conditions and nourishes the hair, encouraging visibly smoother strands with glass-like shine and touchable softness.

The revolutionary rinse-out treatment is suitable for all hair types, and is expertly formulated to promote a weightless finish. Some of the wonder water’s other benefits include curl enhancing, de-tangling, moisturising, reconstructing, smoothing, volumising and can also be used on colour-treated hair. And it’s not just me or L’Oréal who can vouch for the wonder water. The liquid conditioner also has a five-star review on Takealot, where it retails for just R185. Here are some of the Takealot reviews: