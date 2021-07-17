Saturday StarNews
Police step up their game in Durban CBD, dispersing most of the crowd that had came into town to loot shops amongst other things. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)
This week in pictures: We'd never seen anything like it and we hope to never see it again

Johannesburg - A total of 25 000 soldiers, more than 200 shops destroyed, tens of thousands of looters, nearly 2 000 arrests and at least 70 people dead.

Chaos. These were the devastating scenes South Africans and the world witnessed in their communities and on their TV screens.

We saw people walk off with simple things like rice and canned food and watched in disbelief when they rocked up in their expensive SUVs and drove off with fridges and Smart TVs.

We had never seen anything like it. We hope to, never again.

Law enforcers collecting stolen goods looted from the surrounding shopping centres in Mamelodi East.Picture by Oupa Mokoena.
The community of Pimville gathered at Maponya Mall to protect the shopping centre from being looted, The mall is the only one in Soweto that has not been looted .Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.
Police try to calm the situation at Springfield Mall near Umgeni Road after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma closed roads and looted the shops in KZN during a protest. Picture by Motshwari Mofokeng.
Shops in Durban were looted, factories in Springfield and a Makro were also looted and burnt to the ground on Monday morning during the uprising. Picture by Doctor Ngcobo
Shops in Durban the CBD were looted, factories in Springfield and a Makro were looted and torched on Monday morning during the uprising. Picture by Doctor Ngcobo.
The community of Meadowlands clean up the Ndofaya Mall after a looting rampage. Eleven people died due to a stampede at the mall. Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.
SAPS Police tries to calm down the situation at Springfield mall near Umgeni road after supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma close roads and looted the shops around the KZN during a protest.Picture by Motshwari Mofokeng.
Chaos on Queen Nandi drive near Newlands east, in Durban as hundreds of motorists take up a stretch about a kilometre with their cars as they are busy looting a game stores warehouse Picture by Doctor Ngcobo.
More factories were torched on Wednesday morning in Springfield and Nandi drive as the #freeZuma looting's and torching continued Picture by Doctor Ngcobo.
Picture by Doctor Ngcobo.
Law enforcers collecting stolen goods during their ruid to retrieve staff looted stuff from the surrounding shopping centres in Mamelodi East.Picture by Oupa Mokoena
Army delegation seen in Durban CBD already performing it's duties helping police chase away looters. Picture by Doctor Ngcobo

