Thousands expected to take to the streets of Pretoria to honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela

Johannesburg - Will Sello Hatang will be dusting off his trainers this year to take part in the annual Nelson Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Pretoria? It is a resounding yes from the CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, who admits he’s been called out on it.

“I’ll definitely be there,” says Hatang. “I have to rise to the challenge having been called out by MEC Morakane Mosupyoe, to show up and be counted among the aspiring champions of this province.” In a week’s time, thousands will take to the streets of Pretoria to pay homage to the former president at the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. The Walk and Run will start and end at the Union Buildings, to honour the legacy of Tata Madiba. It is the perfect setting for the race, as the Unions Buildings is where he took his first steps as president in the new South Africa in 1994.

Those participating will be able to take part in a half marathon (21 kms) as well as a 5km Remembrance Walk which will follow the route Madiba took as he lay in state, and key heritage points will give the walkers a chance to honour him as they walk the historic route. The event is its its 9th year, and Hatang says it is designed to remember and commemorate the life and legacy of Mandela, who fought to establish democracy in South Africa. “It is our way of honouring his legacy by bringing people in South Africa together, enhancing social cohesion and a sense of belonging.

“It also celebrates Madiba’s love for fitness, particularly walking. There are many stories of Madiba leaving his home, sometimes without his bodyguards, just so that he could enjoy a peaceful walk. We hope through this walk and run we will emulate his healthy lifestyle.” Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang, lays a wreath at the feet of the Nelson Mandela Statue at the Union Buildings. Picture: Frennie Shivambu. He adds that the walk gives South Africans a moment to reflect on freedom, the country and what role we are called to play to build the country of Nelson Mandela's dreams, the country described in the Constitution. “We also remind ourselves of his words that while resting we must not linger. It is in lingering that democracy then leaves many behind. The walk and run is our attempt at reminding ourselves of our duty, that we still have a long walk ahead.

“We should also remember that this is a family event and for many it’s the last event of the year where they can be out and relax with their family and friends.” Hatang says aside from honouring Tata’s legacy, the goal is to bring people and families together at Union Buildings. “We want to give people an opportunity to meet new people and contribute to social cohesion and a sense of belonging. We use this also to mark Gauteng and the City of Tshwane as the places to be for sporting champions and enthusiasts.”

While its close to a decade since Madiba died, Hatang says it’s important to continue the legacy of “arguably South Africa’s greatest president”. “The only way to move forward is by learning from the past, and taking wisdom from people and events that have contributed to the moment we are in. By remembering Nelson Mandela, we mobilise his legacy towards building a fair and just society. “One of the key challenges we face in South Africa and the world is to ensure that the legacy of Nelson Mandela not only outlives him and hopefully all of us, but also that it remains relevant for those still to be born.

“Which means it has to help deal with current social ills faced by people, which incude GBV, xenophobia, Afrophobia, climate change.” File image. Hatang says Madiba’s presence is felt every day at the foundation. “Madiba haunts us, for sure. Haunts us to keep working hard, keep striving to make a just society. He is like a ghost from our recent past that demands of us to do better as a people.”

While reluctant to speak on Madiba’s behalf, Hatang believes Madiba would have been proud that the walk and run has gone from strength to strength and has continued to this day. “I’m always reluctant to speak for Madiba, but I can imagine Madiba proud of the social justice work the foundation does, funded and made known through initiatives like walk and run.” Hatang is expecting a good turn out and has urged South Africans to join in to honour Madiba’s legacy.

“Everybody who can participate in the Remembrance Walk and Run should participate because it’s important to honour the freedoms we enjoy today. Bring the family and friends, it promises to be loads of fun for everybody. It’s also a wonderful way to build bonds across our dividedness as a nation. “Our partners, the Gauteng government, prides itself in building a cohesive society and making all feel that they belong.” Hatang says the foundation has made great strides in the last few years and has been working hard to make Madiba proud.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation focuses its work on contributing to the making of just societies by mobilising the legacy of Mandela, providing public access to information on his life and times, and convening dialogue on critical social issues. “The key objective is finding sustainable solutions to the problems confronting humanity. We aim to become a respected change agent in South Africa and beyond, with a global audience and an embedded practice of deep dialogue informed by robust research, analysis and evaluation. “We do this through programmes such as ECD (early childhood development), where we help informal ECD centres be registered and formalised through infrastructure, and creation of a stimulating environment for little ones. Also planting vegetable gardens to help with food security in communities.

“We just hosted the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, which was held for the first time in Durban, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The address was given by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, and focused on ‘Climate Justice and the Global South’. In the new year we have a new podcast coming out, ‘After Freedom’, which reflects on our thoughts and feelings on freedom right now as a country and what the call of this moment is.” Hatang added that his job as CEO has been a dream come true for him. “Leading the Nelson Mandela Foundation has been a distinct honour and pleasure. Mobilising and advancing his legacy is critical for us as the most unequal society on Earth. The needs often outweigh the resources, but the work we do in communities is incredibly gratifying work to have the opportunity to do.