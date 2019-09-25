Thousands of Joburgers joined climate strike in unison with the rest of the world







A hard-hitting speech by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg inspired 15-year-old Naima Jacob-Menon to join a 1 500-strong climate strike in Joburg on Friday. In her speech at the UN’s climate conference in Poland last year, Thunberg denounced global inaction on the climate crisis. “When I heard Greta speak, it really clicked in my mind that this (climate change) is happening. It’s real. And if the youth don’t stand up, no one else will,” said Naima, of Melville. Thunberg, 16, has moved young people around the world since she started her lone “Fridaysforfuture” protest outside the Swedish parliament last August. Her action galvanised similar protests by around four million people in over 160 countries on Friday, leaving their schools and workplaces to march for urgent action on the climate crisis ahead of this week's UN Climate Action Summit.

“This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here,” Thunberg said in an impassioned address to the UN General Assembly on Monday.





“I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. You have stolen my dreams, my childhood with your empty words. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming whether you like it or not."

“I’m deeply inspired by Greta. She is incredible," said Naima on Friday. "As a young person, she was one of the first to speak about this and take action. I’m here to strike – to make the government aware that what they are doing is not right and need to be more proactive in finding solutions. Climate change is not going to go away.”

It didn’t matter that it was the last day of school. “Even if my principal said we couldn’t come, I’d probably still have joined. It’s just missing one day of school compared to our future. It’s a whole life ahead of us being cut short because of climate change,” said Naima.

Some protesters carried placards that declared “The poor will be behit first and the hardest”, and “The first generation to feel the effects of climate change – the last generation with a chance to do something about”.

Others proclaimed: “You’ll die of old age. I’ll die of climate change” and “I want a hot boyfriend, not a hot planet”.

“If you really think the environment is less important than money, try holding your breath while counting your money”, read another, and “Why should I study for a future no one is doing anything to save?”

“I’m in matric,” Tao Mae van Heerden, 17, told the protesters gathered outside the legislature. “Our finals start on Tuesday, but here I am marching. Old people say I must be at school. I would be at school if there wasn’t a climate crisis... So I say to old generations, ‘I’m angry and I’m furious.’ Something should have been done generations ago and it hasn’t... It’s no longer okay to pretend this is not happening, everybody needs to get educated and understand this is a crisis.





“The youth won’t have a future unless we strike, take action and get them to hear us. We will not be quiet.”

Carrying a placard calling for urgent action to cut carbon emissions, Sabelo Mashinini, 20, of Sebokeng, gestured to the legislature.

“They are not taking climate change into consideration. They are killing us. This is spring and we are dying of heat. There needs to be laws to protect us from this climate change. We are the ones growing up to live in this world. Old will die, young is: ‘If we don’t take action who will?’

“Our house – the Earth – is burning,” said his friend, Thapelo Khumako, 21. “We live here and we have to stop it.”

Bukelwa Nzimande, the climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Africa, said: "Human activities that drive the climate crisis are destroying biodiversity and ecosystems that are vital for our survival and that of future generations ... We need action from national, provincial and local governments now."

South Africa, she said, faced a desperate fight for climate justice. "Many of our poorest communities are already living with the impacts of the climate crisis ... Global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, driving increases in extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and rising temperatures."

This caused water shortages and rising food prices with poor, vulnerable communities bearing the brunt.

Eskom, and Sasol, as the country's biggest polluters, needed to "take full responsibility" for their greenhouse gas emissions and for South Africa's air pollution crisis.

Elana Azrai of Extinction Rebellion, said the future of young people was being "stolen.

“In all good conscience, how can we possibly do anything else? Look at this weather, at how hot it is. We need to be putting out all the coals... We are standing up for people, for the planet and for love. This is a rebellion of love by one race. The human race.”

Katja van Dyk, 17, joined the strike to help save the planet. “I'm a vegetarian and sometimes vegan. Climate change is a serious issue. I don’t think people realise the severity of it. It affects everyone. We need more young people to take a stand.

“But some schools don’t want their students to be seen marching and protesting,” interjected her friend Taliesin Leach, 17. “At our own private school, many people are very ignorant of climate change. They don’t believe how serious it is – that we only have 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe. And these are educated students.”

David Hallowes, a researcher at environmental justice NGO groundWork, hoped the climate strikes in South Africa marked the “beginning of things happening in a big way”.

The Saturday Star