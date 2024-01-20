Tips for a healthy post-holiday reset

As the festive season winds down, many find themselves in need of a post-holiday reset to restore balance and well-being. The indulgence in festive feasts, coupled with a potential disruption to regular routines, can leave individuals feeling sluggish and in need of a health-conscious reboot. In this pursuit, adopting a mindful approach to nutrition stands out as a pivotal step towards rejuvenation. Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians and renowned dietician, Omy Naidoo said balancing nutrient-rich meals and hydrating beverages can aid in flushing out toxins and revitalising the body, setting the foundation for a healthier post-holiday phase.

"The festive period is notorious for its abundance of rich, sugary, and calorie-laden foods that can lead even the most health-conscious individuals astray. While the celebrations are a time for joy and togetherness, they often leave us with a lingering sense of overindulgence and the need for a reset. Returning to balanced, nutritious meals is not about strict diets or deprivation but rather about fostering sustainable habits that nourish both body and mind," said Naidoo. Navigating the transition from festive indulgences to a healthier routine can be a daunting task, but with the right tips and mindset, it's entirely achievable. Here are eight tips from Naidoo's perspective to help you return to healthier eating habits post-festival indulgences: Hydration is Key

After days of festive feasting, the first step towards restoring balance is to focus on hydration. Water is your body’s best friend, as it helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and supports various bodily functions. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, and consider incorporating herbal teas for added hydration and antioxidant benefits. Meal planning and preparation Plan your meals in advance to avoid last-minute unhealthy choices. This can help you stay on track with your nutrition goals. Prepare balanced meals that include a mix of macronutrients, and consider batch cooking to make nutritious eating more convenient throughout the week.

Focus on whole foods Prioritise whole, minimally processed foods. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your meals. These nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins and minerals to support overall well-being, providing the nourishment your body needs to recover from the holiday indulgences. Include fibre in every meal

MACADAMIA NUTS, AGRICULTURE, NUT PRODUCTION Increase your fibre intake to support digestion and maintain satiety. Whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are excellent sources of fibre. These foods not only promote a healthy digestive system but also help stabilise blood sugar levels. Lean protein choices Choose lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, and low-fat dairy. Protein is essential for muscle repair and maintenance, and incorporating it into meals helps keep you feeling full for longer.

Gradual reduction of added sugars Reduce your reliance on added sugars gradually. Opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup in moderation and focus on the natural sweetness of fruits. This step helps recalibrate your taste buds and reduces cravings for overly sweet foods. Incorporate regular physical activity

Combine a balanced diet with regular physical activity to enhance overall well-being. Exercise not only burns off excess calories but also boosts mood and energy levels, making it easier to adhere to a nutritious lifestyle. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it’s a brisk walk, a workout routine, or a fitness class. Seek professional guidance Consult with a registered dietitian or nutrition expert to receive personalised advice tailored to your specific needs and goals. A professional can provide valuable insights, address individual concerns, and create a customised nutrition plan to support your journey towards a balanced and nutritious diet.