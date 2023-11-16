’Tis the season to sparkle at Melrose Arch

As the calendar inches closer to the most wonderful time of the year, Melrose Arch is gearing up and going all out to bring the spirit of Christmas. The lifestyle destination is inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a world of enchantment and wonder, as the precinct will be transformed into a glittering wonderland that will capture the hearts of all who cross its threshold. The Christmas lights will be illuminated at 7pm on Friday, November 24, officially heralding the start of the festive season celebrations, and hoping to create the prettiest spot in Johannesburg to enjoy the festive sparkle. On Saturday, November 25, the renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir will be performing Christmas carols on the Piazza at 6.30pm. With an enhanced repertoire, the world-renowned choir is poised to perform under the starlit sky, serenading visitors with timeless classics and their harmonious melodies. Proceeds from tickets, which are available for R200 each from Computicket, will be shared equally between the non-profit organisation SA Harvest and the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. Limited seating is available on the Piazza or at adjacent restaurants. Embracing the appeal of premium brands, Destination Christmas will ensure visitors to the centre enjoy the world’s best branded experiences. The Jameson Whiskey glass tree, made from empty bottles with a built-in lighting system that creates a stunning green glow, will be displayed on Slip and Cross Street until mid-December. For the little ones, the Pringles x Fanta Playground, between December 11–31, promises a taste bud adventure with flavours to savour and loads of fun waiting to be had! Picture a vibrant, larger-than-life installation that combines the iconic stackable Pringles cans with the fizzy, fruity excitement of Fanta, where the holiday spirit comes to life one chip and sip at a time. From December 8–31, visitors to Melrose Arch will be able to enjoy a selection of snacks, sweet treats and drinks to accompany the experience of strolling through the Christmas lights. From 6.30pm to 10pm every day, candy floss, popcorn, sweets, cold drinks, ice cream and doughnuts will be available to purchase from stalls lining the top of the High Street, providing the tastiest way to enjoy the festive splendour.

Festive lights, carols, pipe band, Christmas market, and Santa set to light up “Destination Christmas” in Johannesburg. Pictures: Supplied A firm favourite on the annual calendar, the Jeppe Pipe Band will return to Melrose Arch on Friday, December 15 at 7pm to add to the festivities with a bespoke festive performance in the precinct. This unique presentation by one of the country’s oldest and most celebrated school bands, will blend carols with all-time pipe band favourites in a musical fusion. While there is no cost to attend the concert, in the spirit of the season, visitors will be invited to make a contribution to the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (Choc) with donation boxes available on the High Street that evening. A magical Christmas market will be unveiled on the Piazza on November 29, and stay open until December 2. It will be open daily between 3pm and 9pm and here shoppers can enjoy an additional variety of Christmas decor and gifting. From handcrafted pieces, delicious food and sweet treats, bespoke jewellery, ladies’ and children’s clothing, toys, homeware, accessories and more, this market will fill any Christmas stocking with just the right amount of sparkle. Festive lights, carols, pipe band, Christmas market, and Santa set to light up “Destination Christmas” in Johannesburg. Pictures: Supplied Later in the season, the Melrose Arch Market, which is held weekly in the retail Galleria, will be hosting a special festive themed market from December 15–16, from 11am to 7pm, offering delicious food and sweet treats, arts and crafts, jewellery, clothing, organic vegetables, homeware and more.