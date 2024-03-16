Tony Forbes says his son’s murder was premeditated and planned

Tony Forbes, the father of the rapper Kiernan AKA" Forbes, has once again spoken out about his son's murder and expressed scepticism that the person responsible for his son's death was actually one of those in custody. Forbes was also in court when five of the seven suspects, who are allegedly linked to the murder of the late rapper and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application.

The case was postponed to March 18. Forbes has claimed that the R800 000 indicates that his son's murder was premeditated and planned. “The R800 000 is just confirmation that it was a big planned event. It was thought out, and the mastermind for me is someone who has access to that type of money and type of resource. I still, like I said last time, doubt that the mastermind is one of these people here. And the R800 000 further supports my view.”

He shared this after the state added two more counts pertaining to money laundering involving a payment of R800 000, bringing the charges to 12. Forbes has been vocal about the ongoing case; he had earlier said that the banking system would need to be able to follow the money's history and assist with the investigation. “I don’t think that the provincial commissioner was listening to the Q&A and the statement. I don’t think the commissioner meant the true mastermind; I think he was referring to the co-ordinator, and so the co-ordinator, if I understand things correctly, received the sum of money and shared it with the six other people.”