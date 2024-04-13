Top tourism powwow draws to a close at city’s convention centre

The Tourism Investment Forum Africa (Tifa) conference drew to a close at the Cape Town International Convention centre on Thursday this week. The two-day event saw hundreds of delegates engaging in how to grow the tourism sector on the continent.

Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela, while opening the conference on Wednesday, promised to combat crime in his sector to ensure that tourism in the country flourishes. Mahlalela was addressing the opening of the second edition of the Tifa conference. In collaboration with World Travel Market Africa (WTM) and Brand South Africa, Tifa aims to foster business connections and engagement among stakeholders and decision-makers within the trade and investment aspects of the tourism sector.

The forum is a pan-African platform that aims to facilitate investment into the tourism sector, especially intra-Africa investment. Speaking to The Star on the sidelines of the conference, Mahlalela conceded that crime was a glaring challenge to tourism investment in the country, but said that the government had developed a tourism strategy to combat crime. “When tourists decide to choose a destination to tour, there is one question they ask themselves… and if they don’t get a positive answer from it then they desist from. One of them is safety.

“If tourists come to a conclusion that it’s not safe to visit the country, then they change their minds and the sector loses,” Mahlalela said. He added that the government had developed a tourism safety strategy, creating a tourism safety forum. It is a combination of government, civil society and the private sector together with the SAPS to make sure that they create a safer environment for tourists. “We need to make tourists feel safer coming to the country… so we have developed tourism safety monitors which we have deployed at our various tourism attractions throughout the nine provinces, including SA National Parks.”

He said they were also looking to invest in infrastructure to meet the demands for tourism in the country. The deputy minister further said the government was partnering with some organisations of which Tifa was one to improve on tourism. “We are participating in all the international trade shows, taking all our key SMEs and exposing them to the international market.

“Last February, we had Meetings Africa which was part of a strategy to draw as many businesses into South Africa as possible. “We will be having a Travel Indaba in Durban which is an effort to make sure that we expose businesses of South Africa to the international world. This helps assist many local businesses to be able to join and be party to selling their products to the international market,” Mahlalela said. He said tourism investment was growing after the destruction that Covid-19 had caused to the local tourism economy.