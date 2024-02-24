Tshwane DA caucus rejects EFF overture

Democratic Alliance caucus spokesperson in Tshwane, Kwena Moloto says his organisation believes in evidence based decision making. Moloto was responding to a comment by the Economic Freedom Fighter’s regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, that his organisation would be willing to work with DA if it was willing to insource security guards at the metro.

Ramabodu said for the EFF to work with DA and ActionSA, the insourcing of security guards had to take place prior to the elections. The EFF leader said this was consistent with the party’s 2019 motion to directly employ 3000 guards in the metro who were contracted to private security companies. But Moloto said the municipality was in no position to insource workers due to Tshwane’s current financial situation.

“There is currently an investigation being done into the financial feasibility of insourcing given Tshwane’s strained finances. “Once the outcomes of this investigation have been concluded the DA will take a stance based on what will be best for the residents of Tshwane,” Moloto said. He added that while the DA welcomed the EFF’s support on issues of benefit to the residents of Tshwane, it would not work with the Red Berets in any formal or informal manner.

Moloto said the had EFF showed its true colours in Tshwane when it voted against forensic investigations into the GladAfrica deal which was irregularly awarded by former City Manager Moeketsi Mosola, a deal that had cost residents of Tshwane hundreds of millions of rand. However, Ramabodu said as a party that was for the working class, the EFF would never sell out the security guards and cleaners of the Metro to the highest bidder. “All those parties who have the best interest of security guards let’s insource them before elections.

“To this end the EFF Tshwane calls on the DA Tshwane Mayor and Action SA to implement insourcing of security guards and cleaners, including all functions that will create more jobs, accelerate service delivery and save the city money,” Ramabodu added. He said the insourcing was a result of EFF pressure against the indignity presented by job casualisation. Three years ago, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba revisited the promise he made to hundreds of security guards during local government elections of ensuring direct employment by the Tshwane municipality.

During the 2021 municipal elections campaign Mashaba promised to fight for the guards and cleaners. The coalition agreements were signed, but three years later hundreds of guards are yet to be absorbed by the metro. The municipal council adopted a resolution to directly employ 4,000 guards working in the metro under contracted security companies in 2019. Only 1,304 were employed during phase one of the project in 2019/2020 and 2,696 remain outstanding. In May, Tshwane chief of staff Jordan Griffiths told the guards the metro did not have money to employ them, adding that they were not included in the new financial year budget.