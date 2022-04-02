Two City Power security officers killed in Newtown cable theft ambush

Johannesburg - Cable theft crippled downtown Johannesburg this week and now City Power finds itself with murders at its door. Two armed security officers contracted to City Power were shot and killed while patrolling some of the cable theft hotspots around Newtown. The guards were ambushed by an unknown number of men at around 10pm on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, downtown Joburg almost came to a grinding halt when cables were destroyed in a fire leaving hundreds of residents unable to access their apartments in the CBD. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the security officers had just completed a task of escorting a truck transporting tons of the burned copper cables from inner-city underground tunnels to the utility's salvage yard at the head office in Booysens. “The officers stopped at Carr Street near the double-decker highway to inspect a kiosk often burgled and used to gain entry into the tunnels. Upon completing the inspection, the security officers returned to their vehicle to write a brief security status report. Without any notice, armed suspects appeared on both the driver and passenger sides and shot both of them. They then pulled the lifeless bodies out of the vehicle and took one firearm from the crew,” he said.

Police were called to the scene and a case has been opened. Mangena said police found more than 10 spent cartridges on the scene of crime. “Cable theft is a serious crime against the state, and economic sabotage which should be dealt with without fear. We are not going to relent in our fight against this scourge. The latest killing goes to show how brazen and dangerous the cable thieves have become, and asserts our belief that this is an organised crime committed not by just an ordinary person, but by heavily armed gangs, equipped with cars and other resources,” Mangena said.

This week, armed criminals held up a City Power contract security guard at gunpoint at Cydna substation near Melrose, and stole 12 copper cables from the high voltage yard. City Power has in recent months increased armed security at its various installations due to the increase in theft and vandalism. MMC Michael Sun and City Power acting CEO Tshifularo Mashava have extended their condolences to the families of the two security officers.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said SAPS received a complaint of a shooting at Bhekezela Squatter camp between the security officers and unknown suspects. “It is alleged that the two security officers were attacked by unknown black men. The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. No one has been arrested. The police request anyone who may have information about this incident to report at their nearest police station or contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or leave anonymous tip-offs on MySaps App. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” said Sello. The Saturday Star