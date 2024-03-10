Unsung Heroes: Community ambassadors combat HIV on International Women's Day

Today, as the world celebrates International Women's Day, the spotlight is on the unsung heroes who have dedicated their lives to combating HIV prevalence among young women and girls in Sub-Saharan Africa. With young women and girls accounting for 60% of new HIV infections in the region, addressing this high-risk population has become a critical priority in achieving the objective of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030. Dr. Ziyanda Makaba, Clinical Specialist for HIV and Pediatrics at BroadReach Health Development, emphasises the vital role played by community influencers in reaching vulnerable populations.

"In sub-Saharan Africa, women and girls accounted for more than 60% of all new HIV infections in 2022. It's crucial to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes who are dedicated to combating HIV prevalence, particularly among young women. “In sub-Saharan Africa, where the HIV epidemic remains a pressing issue, community influencers are playing a pivotal role in reaching their peers and advocating for prevention and support initiatives,” said Dr Makaba. Among 15-19-year-olds in sub-Saharan Africa, six out of seven new infections occur among girls.

However, there is hope on the horizon as initiatives like the USAID-led DREAMS programme gain traction. DREAMS, “Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe”, is a peer-supported network aimed at empowering high-risk young women and girls across the country. Through DREAMS and similar programs, young women are provided with essential resources, support networks, and mentorship opportunities to navigate the challenges, and protect themselves from HIV. These initiatives not only offer crucial education on HIV prevention and sexual health but also empower young women to assert their rights and make informed decisions about their bodies and futures. Community influencers, often drawn from the same backgrounds and facing similar struggles, serve as powerful advocates and role models within their communities. Their first hand experiences and deep understanding of local contexts enable them to effectively engage with their peers, challenge stigma, and promote HIV testing, treatment, and prevention measures.

Lorraine “Lolo” Simelane loves getting young people into HIV care. The DREAMS programme empowers these community ambassadors to reach out to their peers and reduce HIV prevalence, especially among young women. Goodman Ntshangase, Acting District Director of Gert Sibande at BroadReach Health Development, praised the impact of these influencers. “We have incredible people in our communities who enable their peers, especially teenage girls, to protect themselves and their loved ones from HIV. This is one of the districts where BroadReach delivers public healthcare in partnership with USAID and the Department of Health,” said Ntshangase.

These community ambassadors, known as 'Influencers for Good,' play a crucial role in encouraging preventive measures for HIV, including pre-exposure PrEP, post-exposure PEP and condoms. They also promote HIV testing and support individuals in accessing antiretroviral treatment (ARVs) if needed, thus preventing mother-to-child transmission. Makaba explained that the influencers operated within the “Differentiated Models of Care framework”, providing tailored support to those most vulnerable to HIV. These “nano influencers” enable more adolescent girls to take steps toward a happy, healthy life free of HIV. "The goal for someone living with HIV is to convince them to take their ARVs every day so that they can become 'virally suppressed', which means their viral count is so low that it is essentially undetectable and untransmittable. Assume someone is HIV negative but in a relationship with someone who is HIV positive or uses drugs. In such a situation, individuals may be advised to take prophylactic PrEP, which is a medicine that, when given 7 days before an HIV encounter, can keep an HIV-negative person from contracting HIV.“

The statistics demonstrate that influencer interventions together with other community health interventions at clinics, have resulted in significant improvements in the incidence of HIV. “BroadReach and its community brigades have been working in the Nkangala and Gert Sibande regions of Mpumalanga for five years, and the results speak for themselves. “In 2018, 1 520 people embarked on PrEP, and that figure has increased to 30 094 in the past year.

HIV/AIDS Lay Counsellor at Kempville Clinic, Lorraine "Lolo'' Simelane, from the Mkhondo sub-district of Gert Sibande, enjoys interacting with others and assisting them at difficult moments. “Through confidential HIV counselling and testing services, we teach youngsters how to make healthy decisions and, if necessary, seek treatment and care. I was able to enrol 2,000 young individuals on PrEP before they began their tertiary studies,” Simelane said. Sabelo Teddy Mosimaka, also known as "Coach Mpilo", who works with youth in the Gert Sibande District's Ezamokuhle Clinic, said: “My passion to save lives and share my journey with those living with HIV is what motivated me to become a coach.”