Van Coke's hip hop fix









Rocker Francois van Coke is set to release his latest solo album ‘Dagdrome in Suburbia’ next weekend, in which he features talented local rapper Riky Rick. andre badenhorst South African rocker Francois van Coke says he looks forward to collaborating with more hip hop artists, having just completed work with local rapper Riky Rick on his latest album. The legendary front man for rock bands Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel is set to release his latest solo album, Dagdrome in Suburbia, next weekend, in which he features the talented rapper. “I became very close to Riky when we shot The Voice Season 3,” says Van Coke. “We had similar tastes in music and I played him some stuff that he never heard before and vice versa. "I told him that I was keen to do a track with him, and luckily he was keen, too.” Van Coke says has always enjoyed working with hip hop artists and says he hopes to do it again.

“I love hip hop and have collaborated with Jack Parow, Early B and iFani and would love to work with some more.

"I am a big fan of Stogie T and would love to work with him.”

Van Coke will be throwing his biggest album launch yet at the Francois van Coke and Vriende concert next weekend at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Around 95000 people are expected to attend.

The album, which features 10 tracks, includes collaborations with Riky Rick, Spoegwolf, The Voice SA 2019 winner Tasché and Fokofpolisiekar bandmate Hunter Kennedy.

“The show last year was definitely a career highlight for me, so I am very happy I can do it again.

“I am ecstatic that all my friends want to be involved again. I started working on the album last year and it is done and ready for release on the day of the show.”

He says the new album is being launched at the perfect time.

“I made a couple of new friends over the last year, so there are four new collaborations on the album and we will perform two of them at the show for the first time.

“I had a great time working on these songs, getting to know new people and working with a great bunch of musicians.

“It is a rock album and it was important for me to have the rock and roll songs on the album, but we are also exploring hip hop, piano ballads, country, punk and grunge.

"The songs are honest and autobiographical, like most of the songs I write.”

While Van Coke continues to stick to the blueprint that has made him one of South Africa’s most successful musicians, he admits that he is constantly trying to reinvent himself.

“I try to reinvent myself musically with every release. It is a fine balance and I think it has worked out.

“I also attempt to do bigger things like arena shows after years of doing only festivals and clubs. I also work with a young band and producers with their ear to the ground.”

This new album, according to Van Coke, focuses on life in the suburbs, being South African, and being a father and a lover.

“I grew up in the northern suburbs of Cape Town and always dreamed of getting out of the 'burbs and experience more than the mundane.

"I love living in South Africa and I am not going anywhere, but there are a lot of very scared people in our beautiful country, because of the crime and especially violent crime.

“There are a couple of songs describing my feelings about living in South Africa. I love learning from people from different backgrounds and hope I can do that more regularly.”

It also touches on what life is like in your 30s.

“I am almost done with the 30s. I turned 39 on September 18 and it was a bit of a shock that it is my last year of my 30s.

"But I think some people are doing their coolest shit in their 40s. I have become a fan of people that can last: Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim Armstrong, to name a few.

“When I was younger I idolised the washed-out rock star, but I have been over that for years.”

He believes his latest solo album is his best to date.

“Damn, I think so. My first solo album had a massive hit, Toe Vind Ek Jou on it, but this is the best collection of songs I have released in my solo career. I am very stoked to get it out there.”

The frontman adds that the album is also massively different from his previous two.

“Hunter Kennedy did a rap verse on Daar Sy Boys. We have worked together on about a 100 songs in the last 16 years and this is his first rap to be released.

"Obviously, my first collaboration with Riky Rick, first collaboration with Spoegwolf and another first is with Tasché.

“I wrote two songs about my daughter, that is a first and a second that appear on the album. I also have four of the greatest guitarists in the country playing on one song. Johnny de Ridder, Jedd Kossew, Richard Onraet and Fred den Hartog play on Een Lewe.

“I also have Riaan Cruywagen on the intro of the album. What a legend.”

