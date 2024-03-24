Veuve Clicquot to honour SA business women

For its third edition, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award is calling for South African entries to honour female founders, leaders and CEOs who are making boss moves in the business world. The award was launched in 1972 to pay homage to women, who embody the spirit of Madame Clicquot - women who are cementing themselves in business as entrepreneurs and CEOs. The award celebrates women who continue to exemplify the tenacious, bold and enterprising spirit of the Grande Dame of Champagne Madame Clicquot for 52 years. The award ceremony has two categories, the Bold Woman, and the Bold Future Award, which highlights and showcases innovative women globally. This is the first and longest-running international award of its kind, and South African women leaders and business owners are invited to enter from March 18 until April 30.

Widowed at 27-years-old, Clicquot defied and transformed the business sector in an era when women were limited from participating in economic activity. Hence, the Bold Woman Award is a powerful tribute to women, who share Clicquot’s fearlessness and determination. The award has to date honoured over 450 women trailblazers in business in 27 countries. In addition, the award’s impact is tremendous and invaluable; the South African edition of the 2023 Bold Veuve Clicquot Barometer revealed that 72% of aspiring women entrepreneurs were inspired by, and can name a local role model. Data for the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer was collated from more than 49,000 women and men surveyed in 25 countries, contributing to a powerful overview of female entrepreneurship globally. This finding emphasises the significance and vital role of the programme, which sets out to fortify a sustainable future for businesswomen globally through impactful initiatives that inspire mentorship and collaboration. The Bold award does not only applaud women’s leadership, but also provides laureates with prominence and access to an inspiring global community.