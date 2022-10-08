Vredefort Asteroid - The South African natural phenomenon is the biggest known crater on the planet

Joburg - Johannesburg would have gone first, then Pretoria followed by the Limpopo town of Bela Bela, all smashed by a mega explosion like never seen before. Fortunately this mega explosion happened long before humans and their cities arose and even before complex life began. It happened two billion years ago when an asteroid slammed into what is now Vredefort in the Free State.

Story continues below Advertisement

What it left is the biggest known crater on the planet. For a long time scientists have known that the crater was big, stretching over a 100 kilometres but now it has gotten even bigger. And from new research, scientists are hoping that the Vredefort impactor might one day help in spotting and preventing the next big asteroid strike.

It was thought that the object that struck the Vredefort Dome area was probably about 15 kilometres in diameter and hit the earth travelling at the speed of 15 kilometres a second. What it left was a crater 175 kilometres in diameter. Now through simulations, researchers from the University of Rochester in the US believe the impactor was 20 kilometres in diameter and the crater 250 to 280 kilometres in size. This is far larger than the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago and formed the Chicxulub crater, off the coast of Mexico.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Unlike the Chicxulub impact, the Vredefort impact did not leave a record of mass extinction or forest fires given that there were only single-cell lifeforms and no trees existed two billion years ago,” Miki Nakajima, an assistant professor of Earth and environmental sciences at the University of Rochester said in a statement. “However, the impact would have affected the global climate potentially more extensively than the Chicxulub impact did.” The research was recently published in the Journal of Geophysical Research and the main author was then undergraduate student Natalie Allen. She quickly discovered that she had her work cut out for her. The problem was the amount of erosion that had happened over the last two billion years, which made defining the size of the crater difficult.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We actually used a lot of evidence from inside the crater itself. Teams for over the last 100 years or so, have collected rock samples from inside the crater and these are very interesting,” Allen explains. “We call them metamorphic features and they are evidence of really high pressures and temperatures. Things like shatter cones are a very famous example of them and they are large radial structures that go out from the source of a large pressure event like what happens with nuclear explosions or impacts like this.” With this new geological evidence and measurements, the researchers could through simulations work out the size of the asteroid that made the crater.

“Part of the work for me was working out how large an asteroid would need to be to cause these catastrophic effects. Because we don't entirely understand this,” says Allen. Increasingly, efforts have been made to understand killer asteroids and find them before they strike earth. Just in the last month NASA flew a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could alter its course.

The Near-Earth Object (NEO) Observations Program is an early warning system that uses a number of ground and space based telescopes to search for asteroids that might be heading to Earth. The problem, says Allen, is that an object like the one that smashed into Vredefort would be easier to spot. The smaller asteroids are harder to see as they are dark and don't reflect light. Today the epicentre of the Vredefort impact is a far more serene place than it was two billion years ago. Hills born from that blast long ago now flank the Vaal river that meanders through what is now called the Vredefort Dome. It has become a gate away spot for hikers and fishermen escaping Joburg. Now it has another purpose; in the future the Vredefort Dome might help in our very survival, by understanding a menace hurtling through space on its way to annihilate our race and planet.