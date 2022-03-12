’Walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week was a dream come true’ – Minnie Dlamini

Johannesburg - South African actress and media personality Minnie Dlamini has described her experience at Paris Fashion Week as a dream come true. The 31-year-old is in France for one of the most renowned fashion shows in the world – Paris Fashion Week.

This past weekend she walked for South African brand JessicaJane, owned by Jessica Molebatsi, who showcased her French-Xhosa Range. “I’ve always wanted to walk at an international fashion week, so this really is a dream come true,” Dlamini told The Saturday Star. Minnie Dlamini arrives on the black carpet at the 15th Metro FM Music Awards. Picture: Antoine de Ras Dlamini, who’s a close friend of Molebatsi, rocked the Xhosa-inspired bridal look for the runway.

Molebatsi created many pieces for this collection, including the wool handcrafted skirt and top, Noluthando print tracksuits and Swarovski-embellished Shweshwe. While excited to strut her stuff on the runway, Dlamini admits she was nervous. “I’m always nervous when it comes to performing, so I was just praying the entire time that I don’t fall,” giggled Dlamini.

It was Dlamini’s international runway debut. “I was really excited especially to showcase authentic African fashion globally in JessicaJane,” said Dlamini. Dlamini also bumped into a childhood role model, legendary tennis player Venus Williams.

She was so hung up about the meeting that she immediately WhatsApped her family, saying she couldn't breathe. Once she gained control of her nerves, she posted a picture of Williams and herself on Instagram. She wrote: “I literally can’t breathe. That is the message I sent to my family group as soon as I saw her. I tried really hard to tell her how much she and her sister mean to me.”

Dlamini described working with Molebatsi as an honour and a privilege. “Jessica and I have been friends for a while and I was one of the first South African personalities to wear her garments, so this a full-circle moment to be the show-stopper at her first fashion week show. That being Paris Fashion Week is the cherry on top.” She said aside from supporting her friend, it was also important to show her support for the beauty of South African women and fashion.

Minnie Dlamini rocks a super sexy gown, inspired by the plumage of a white peacock, by celebrity fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. Supplied image. “More than my friendship with Jessica, this was a moment to show not only South Africa but the world the beauty of South African women and fashion. Women need to support each other more and even though we have our differences, we are more powerful when we stand together.” She added that she was incredibly proud of Molebatsi and what she has achieved in her career so far. “I feel like I’ve been with Jessica from the beginning and to finally see her truly hone her craft and showcase at an international level is what dreams are made of,” said Dlamini.