WATCH: “They hate the fact that I’m the one who didn’t die that day” – Kelly Khumalo on her haters

Johannesburg - Kelly Khumalo won’t allow her haters to get the better of her. Despite the constant hate messages and death threats that she’s received online, the 37-year-old appears to remain unmoved.

“I don’t have to deal with such,” Khumalo told the Saturday Star this week. “All I see is broken people who find pleasure in breaking others. I pray for their healing. It must be really sad to be in their position. I’m sending them love and light.” Since the death of her the-boyfriend, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa , the actress, singer and dancer has been a target of online harassment, with people attacking her at any chance given.

Khumalo, who has a child with Meyiwa, was with the footballer when he was murdered at her mother’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Through statements and interviews, Khumalo has maintained that a botched robbery led to Meyiwa’s death. However her haters online aren’t having any of it.

With the trial for the murder of Meyiwa having resumed this year, Khumalo continues to be targeted online. Among many other things, Khumalo has been accused of pulling the trigger that led to the death of Meyiwa, something that was also alleged in court last week. Defence attorney Teffo Malesela made a damning revelation before the court, alleging Khumalo mistakenly shot and killed Meyiwa.

Some on social media are also convinced that the singer is well-aware of who killed Meyiwa but is covering it up. Others have said they wished Khumalo was the one who had died on the ill-fated night. Kelly Khumalo, the then girlfriend of football player Senzo Meyiwa who was shot dead, arrives holding a baby at her home in the township of Vosloorus October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko. But Khumalo isn’t fazed by any of the hate being spewed. “They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” said Khumalo.

“I’m a child of God and my ancestors. I will always be protected. They can continue to hate that I’m still here and be very comfortable in that position because I’m still going to be around for a very long time.” And Khumalo has been true to her word. She has no intention of disappearing and allowing her blossoming career to wither despite everything going on around her.

Recently, Khumalo dropped the trailer for season three of Life With Kelly Khumalo, the hit Showmax Original reality series that won the 2021 Safta for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show. The new season, which launches on Showmax on July 5, picks up in April this year with #KellyKhumalo trending on Twitter again, with the release of a true-crime documentary series about the death of Senzo Meyiwa and his trial about to start. Actress, singer and dancer Kelly Khumalo. File image. The new season will also see Khumalo back on stage, in front of a packed live audience.

Fans will also see her working on her most anticipated album yet, while growing her business empire, which includes Controversy Gin and Kelly Khumalo Skin by Bioquantine. She’ll also spill the tea on how she really feels about Senzo’s family, among many other topics of discussion. Khumalo says life has never been better, and is excited for all South Africans to see the new season of her reality show.

“Life has been nothing but blessings after blessings,” said Khumalo. “I am at the peak of my career and I have never experienced myself on this level, it’s exciting and overwhelming. God keeps shocking me.” Senzo Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo posted this picture with him on Instagram, hours before he was shot dead. File image. Asked how she has managed to balance her work life with everything else that has been going on around her, Khumalo said: “ I don’t see how I have to balance a narrative that I did not create. My mandate is to focus on the beauty that God is doing in my life.”

She has also dismissed any notion that life has been difficult for her over the past few years. “Are you sure it's been a difficult few years for me?” Khumalo asked. “We all face challenges. What's peculiar about mine? I’ve been too blessed to focus on the negative. A woman of God doesn’t manage, she thrives.”

Those who tune in to watch season three of Khumalo’s reality show will see the Khumalo at her most raw and real, she said. “Let’s just say I’m done downplaying who I was specially designed to be. “I’m super excited that I will get to share this challenging yet exciting journey with those who love me and those who love to hate me.”