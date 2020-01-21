WATCH: Top Soweto junior fencer held back by lacks of funds









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A giant poster hangs above Ayanda Tuku’s bed in his tiny shack in Orlando East, Soweto. It’s the first thing that catches the eye, together with hundreds of proudly displayed medals. The poster is of his sister, Aphiwe Tuku, the legendary Sowetan female fencer who dominated female fencing in South Africa from 2014 to 2019. Tuku put the poster up to help him be a better fencer. “When I see my sister’s face, it inspires me to push harder. Her face is a constant reminder to give my all in everything I do.” But the 19-year-old isn’t living in his sister’s shadow. He has been carving out a name for himself since he took up the sport six years ago.

He’s won several medals and is now ranked among the top five best male fencers in South Africa.

But while Tuku is thrilled with the inroads he has made, financial struggles have held him back from taking the next steps in his career.

As the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) does not fund fencers and, due to his dire financial situation, Tuku has been unable to compete in any international competitions.





Tuku has been chosen to represent South Africa six times so far, but didn’t because he could not afford to attend the events.

Tuku has now qualified to represent South Africa in the 2020 Junior Fencing Championships in Ghana. It takes place next month, but he needs R45000 to go on the trip.

It is money he does not have and Tuku has less than a month to come up with it before the tournament begins.

“Sascoc does not have money for fencers, so I have to fund myself. My family is not opulent so we really struggle with raising funds.

“Since 2016, when I first got chosen to represent the country, I have had the same issue.

“I work incredibly hard, but I’m unable to make it to any of these international tournaments because of finances.”

Tuku, a second-year biological sciences student at Wits University, is desperate to compete in Ghana, especially since this is his last year to compete at a junior level.

The teenager has even started his own crowdfunding campaign.

“I have also sent emails to dozens of people. If I have to go and knock on people’s doors to ask for the money then that is what I will do ,” said Tuku.

“I need R45 000. R25 000 will go to travel and accommodation and the rest is for equipment.

“The equipment they use in these tournaments is different to what I use. I have to have FIU-approved equipment to compete.”

Tuku will be devastated if he doesn’t make it to Ghana.

“After all the effort I put in, it would really break my heart not to go.

“It’s going to be my last international tournament as a junior. From next year I’ll be stepping into a much bigger and much more difficult calibre in fencing.

“I would love to go to Ghana and represent my country as well as the people from my neighbourhood and my university.

“My university has been very supportive in trying to get the word out there.”

If he gets the chance to compete, Tuku wants to use the opportunity to inspire the youth in his community.

“There are a lot of things that are not going the way I envisioned for the youth. I see a lot of kids in my community abusing alcohol and drugs, a lot of teenage girls getting pregnant.

“I think if they knew one of their peers or somebody from the very same street that they live is doing big things and representing the country on an international scale, it would motivate them and give them hope to do the same, if not better.”





Tuku knows what it’s like to fight against the odds.

“People around here are not rich. You finish matric and then you don’t have money to go to university.

“I was lucky enough to get a bursary to study, but most people aren’t that lucky.

“They fall into depression and start doing drugs. I want to show my community that even if you come from a family that doesn’t have money, there’s still ways to work around it, stuff you can do to make sure you achieve the dreams you set for yourself.”

He hopes that fencing in South Africa is given the funding and support it deserves in the future.

“I’d really love to see fencing improve and get more sponsorship and acknowledgement.

“I’m in the top five in the country. I tell my friends I fence and they ask me, what is that?

“I have to constantly explain what it is. The sport is not well known in South Africa.

“We don’t get adequate support. The Department of Sport never has money for us. It has always been a struggle.

“Whenever we do media interviews we always talk about the lack of finances and the problems we have, especially us black fencers.

“I would love to go to interviews and talk about how nice our fencing careers are, instead of complaining that we can’t go to international competitions because we don’t have money,” he said.

The Saturday Star