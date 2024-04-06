Water crisis: call for state to intervene as businesses suffer

The Black Business Council (BBC) has cried foul over the Gauteng water crisis that has befallen the province in recent weeks. This week, residents of the Vaal, including Sebokeng Zone 7, Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, Lakeside and Everton, were warned to boil water before consumption after the embattled Emfuleni Municipality was hit with yet another water crisis caused by to sewer contamination.

Elsewhere in Soweto, Randburg and other parts of the city, residents have spent more than two weeks without water in spite of a water action plan recently implemented by the city. The council’s cry over the crisis comes a week after City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, along with the member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD), Jack Sekwaila, officially launched the City’s Water Security Strategy on Tuesday, at the Joburg Theatre on March 26. The mayor indicated that the city had approved the strategy on October 31 and that it was envisaged as a guide for Johannesburg's transition into a water-secure and -sensitive municipality.

He said the strategic responses that were being rolled out would allow the city to respond to the water crisis that has seen townships, informal settlements and suburbs all suffering because of water shortages. “In recent years we have witnessed the growing challenges posed by water scarcity, pollution, and the looming spectre of climate change. “Further, in recent weeks the citizens of Joburg have faced challenges of shortages that remind us that water security is not merely a luxury but an imperative that demands our urgent attention and concerted action.

“Today, I stand before you not only as your mayor but as a guardian of our city's most precious asset – our water. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the availability and quality of this vital resource for generations to come,” the mayor said. Sekwaila said the launch of the new strategy presented the city with a new path and was a sign of the city’s commitment to dealing with the crisis. “The launch of this Water Security Strategy represents a bold step forward and demonstrates this government’s commitment to addressing these challenges. It is a comprehensive framework that outlines our commitment to safeguarding water resources, promoting access to clean and safe water for all, and building resilience in the face of uncertainty presented by climate change, among other things.

“As the city, we have successfully launched our Climate Action Plan (CAP), and this is a follow-up that actions the CAP as one of its core themes. A water security strategy is crucial for protecting public health, ensuring food and economic security, promoting environmental sustainability, building resilience to climate change, and advancing progress towards sustainable development goals,” said Sekwaila. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika this week, Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane said the water shortage continued to impact businesses, which were already hard hit by load shedding. Matabane called on the government to intervene.