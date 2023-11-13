What happens when you combine one of SA’s most loved drinks, rooibos tea, with a hint of excitement?

What happens when you combine one of South Africa’s most beloved drinks, rooibos tea, with a touch of excitement? You get the country’s very first hard iced tea.

The launch of Teazy, a blend of rooibos ice tea with a hint of alcohol, was recently launched in South Africa. It is the country’s first hard ice tea and ever since landing on shelves, has been a huge hit among South Africans. The drink, produced locally, comes in various flavours including peach, passion fruit , and wild berry.

We caught up with the founders of Teazy to find out about the launch of their new alcoholic drink. Teazy, a unique blend of Rooibos Ice Tea with a hint of alcohol – the first of its kind in South Africa, was recently launched in South Africa. Firstly, can you tell me about the new Teazy drink? Teazy is an exciting new product that combines the refreshing taste of rooibos ice tea with exciting flavours and a touch of alcohol.

What made you decide on an alcoholic ice tea? The idea was born when trying to find a uniquely South African ready-to-drink beverage. We decided that rooibos was the way forward and an alcoholic ice tea has never been done before in SA. We combined the two and from then on, it was a no-brainer. Talk to me about the flavours the brand has and why you decided on these specific flavours?

Currently, the brand has three flavours: Passionfruit, Peach and Wild Berry. The thinking behind the flavours is that they align with the traditional flavours found in the ice tea market while also being fun, vibrant and refreshing flavours. Teazy, a blend of rooibos ice tea with a hint of alcohol December is around the corner. And as we know, South Africans love a good drink during the festive period. Do you expect Teazy to be a big hit? We expect Teazy to be a massive hit in the festive period. Teazy pairs perfectly with Ke Dezemba, it is a drink that is perfect for any occasion whether it be a hot summer’s day, a night out, a party at home with friends.

Is the drink affordable? A 6 Pack of Teazy will retail at major stores for between R109 and R120, which is cheaper than most on the market. Talk us through the taste. Does rooibos combine well with alcohol?

Rooibos ice tea and alcohol are a match made in heaven. The taste is light and refreshing with the delicious tantalising flavours coming through initially followed by familiar tea notes towards the end. Do you expect Teazy to do well in the alcohol market here in SA? And what makes it so unique and different? We expect it to do well as it is a proudly South African drink that appeals to the South African palate. It is unique as it is the first hard ice tea on the market, as well as the fact that it is lightly carbonated and 5% ABV.

How long did it take you guys to create the product? About three months. The founder created it in a kitchen with rooibos tea and cheap vodka and the rest is history. Teazy, a blend of rooibos ice tea with a hint of alcohol. Do you expect Teazy to become a premium brand in SA?

We do expect Teazy to be the premium South African RTD brand as it combines a premium, delicious tasting, quality product and even better branding. What do you believe is the key to making Teazy a household name in SA? Accessibility. There are plenty of products on the market in many different categories of liquor but making Teazy into a household name in SA is about it being accessible to consumers.