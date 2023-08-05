Women’sMonth: Meet Anna Collard, a cybersecurity trailblazer who is thriving in a male dominated work environment

Johannesburg - In all aspects of society, there are phenomenal women who are making a difference in the lives of those around them while also striving to new heights. This Women’s Month, the Saturday Star will be profiling some of the nation’s leading ladies who have thrived in mostly male-dominated work environments.

First up is Anna Collard, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity domain. Having sold her own cybersecurity company to KnowBe4, the world’s largest provider of cybersecurity awareness training, she now serves as their African ambassador — a remarkable achievement for a female leader in this male-dominated industry. Collard has become a powerful advocate for empowering women and young girls to pursue careers in cybersecurity. As part of KnowBe4’s broader efforts, the Woman of Colour Scholarship was initiated. This offers a deserving student a life-changing opportunity to excel in this exciting field.

Her tech advancements and transformation have earned her accolades such as the IFSEC Global Security Influencers 2022, Top 50 Women in Cyber Africa 2020, Top 100 Women in Cyber 2021 CDM, and Women in Tech Innovation Award 2020 SA. Moreover, she has been shortlisted for the prestigious, Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Award 2023. Her emphasis on mentorship and fostering a more inclusive environment is inspiring, making her a role model for aspiring professionals. Anna Collard, an SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA, with her daughter. Picture: Supplied. Tell us how you got into cybersecurity?

More or less by coincidence. I studied international economics in Munich and had the opportunity to earn a bit of extra money on the side and got into a student job program at Siemens. They paid better than my waitressing job. There I was exposed to information security (as it was called back then) and I wrote my final thesis with them about security in 2001 but from an economics perspective. Have you always shown enthusiasm for computers? No, quite the opposite actually. As a teenager, I wanted nothing to do with computers. As a student in my early twenties, I was interested in arts, languages, and macro-economics. It was only through the Siemens job and the subsequent opportunities that I got really interested and excited about the security space.

Anna Collard is an SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA. Picture: Supplied. What did you study to get into this field? I didn’t have an engineering or computer sciences background but the first company I worked for after varsity was Internet Solutions - part of Dimension Data and they gave me a chance by changing their job specifications to suit my profile. They were looking for a security engineer but then let me become the interface between the business unit and engineering which suited me better. The first few months was a huge learning curve. I also had to constantly Google what my software and engineering colleagues were talking about, as I had literally no idea. Luckily my colleagues were patient and helpful. I then invested a lot in self-studying and completed quite a few security certifications. Is the cyber security field in SA a mostly male dominated field? How challenging was it for you to succeed as a female?

It was when I got into it and it has changed over the years. However, we still don’t have enough females in the industry and are trying to attract more girls and women to join this amazing field. How hard have you had to work to get into the position you are in today? I certainly had my fair share of pressures and hard work but overall I really enjoy what I do so it often doesn’t feel like work. I love learning which means I don’t mind reading about things that will help me professionally in my spare time. I think it’s this curiosity and joy in learning new things that really helped me grow my skillset, whether that is technology, in entrepreneurship, management or cyber-psychology (which I’m busy with a master’s degree right now. I’m a nerd when it comes to that, I really love it).

Anna Collard with her family. Supplied image. As a female, what challenges do you face in your work environment? Nothing now. My team, our customers and the people I get to work with are all wonderful and I’m at a certain age where I don’t care about certain things anymore. In the past I was insecure and it was mainly my own lack of confidence that may have held me back. I also suffered from imposter syndrome thinking I wasn’t technical enough compared to my engineering colleagues. I had a few situations at the beginning of my career where I was undermined or underestimated by men, but these were only a handful over the course of a 20-year career. I also had to cringe through a few man-splaining experiences. I usually tried to smile and wave through these, as most of the men I met in our field are respectful and kind. You have become a powerful advocate for empowering women and young girls to pursue careers in cybersecurity. Tell us more?

Because it’s such a cool space to work in with a variety of opportunities for different interests and skill sets. We have a local and global skill shortage in cybersecurity and need people with open and curious minds who are interested in ever-learning. Your technological advancements and transformation have earned you accolades such as the IFSEC Global Security Influencers 2022, Top 50 Women in Cyber Africa 2020, Top 100 Women in Cyber 2021 CDM, and Women in Tech Innovation Award 2020 SA. You have also been shortlisted for the prestigious Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Award 2023. Tell us about this? I would lie if I said that it doesn’t make me feel good. I received most of these awards during the Covid period, so I never really had an opportunity to celebrate them properly. That is why I’m really looking forward to going to the Cybersecurity Women of the Year awards gala this year in person - even if I don’t come home with the actual award, it feels great being in the top 3 finalists and meeting some of the other amazing women in our field from different countries. I think it’s also important to have these platforms to show other women that it is possible to succeed in our industry.

What is the key to success in your industry? Curiosity, a drive for never-ending learning, self-motivation, a positive attitude, and teamwork. Also, you will find a fair share of ADD or neuro-atypical people in our field because it helps to be able to see many data points and link things that are not related at first glance. Learning more about my son’s ADD condition made me realise how many symptoms of ADD I display too, and they are actually strengths when understood and managed correctly, it really helps. Why is it so important that women pursue careers in any field they dream of?

If you find something that interests you then work won’t feel like work (well most of the time). And it doesn’t really matter if it’s male-dominated or not, what’s important is the actual subject itself, the learning experience, and the relationships. Sometimes it can even be a benefit to being the odd one out, as by bringing a different perspective to the table we see things others don’t. You have thrived in your career, can you tell us a little bit about your personal life and how you manage to find a balance between the two? That was definitely a struggle in the early days of entrepreneurship and motherhood. It is difficult trying to do it all - in fact, I’d say it is actually not possible for a while and something has got to give. But at the same time, having children also teaches us to be more grounded and prioritise things that matter most as well as making self-care a priority. Filling up our own cup so that we can give to others is no longer a nice to have, but becomes an absolute necessity in order to balance it all. For me, that is yoga and spending time out in nature, with my family, and friends as well as alone time.

Anna Collard with her children. Supplied image. Why is it important that we celebrate Women’s Month? We once ran a survey across 450 teachers all over Africa about what they think would attract more girls into the tech space - and one of the most impactful interventions they suggested was providing more role models. By providing a platform and showing that being a woman is not a limitation at all, even in male-dominated fields. If they see and learn from other women and what they achieved, it could inspire them to choose a similar path and be less scared of exploring areas that they might not have considered before. What advice can you give to young SA women who want to follow a similar path to you?