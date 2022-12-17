World Cup 2022: Will it be Messi’s Argentina or Mbappe’s France who make history in Qatar

Johannesburg - Will Lionel Messi finally win his first-ever World Cup and solidify his status as the greatest footballer of our generation, or can France become only the third-ever country to win back-to-back World Cup titles? Tomorrow night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, history will be made either way as football giants Argentina and France go head-to-head for the World Cup trophy.

According to the bookies, France currently stands as favourites. But do football fans in South Africa agree? This week we caught up with SA fans and asked them who they think will win and what they thought of the overall spectacle held in Qatar.

They also tell us who their stand-out players of the tournament were. France's Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring France' s fourth goal during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match between France and The Netherlands at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Thursday, Aug.31, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Leesharn Rose - Cape Town I've been a Belgium supporter for a while now, however they have disappointed in this World Cup. I can’t say that I was surprised that they didn’t do well because they didn’t show much promise during their Nations League campaign a few months prior to the World Cup either. France I do think has what it takes to win this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe alone has obviously shown why he is so highly rated and Olivier Giroud is always so consistent for both club and country.

I have thoroughly enjoyed the World Cup, it has been wild, unpredictable and action-packed! Calling this one the World Cup of upsets. I think I speak for most football fans when I say we got off on the wrong foot with Qatar as a host nation. We are so used to World Cups having not as many restrictions as Qatar had, that it was a bit challenging for the general footballing world to adhere to, such as the no alcohol/ the one love arm bands / rainbow flags etc.

Honestly speaking it all boils down to respect, those are the rules in that country and its expected to be followed by whoever enters the country. They have been great hosts from what I have seen and fans have had nothing but good things to say about it on social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Stand-out players:

Netherlands - Cody Gakpo. What a joy he has been to watch. Morocco - Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea might want to relook at him and actually give him more game time. France - I would go for the obvious Kylian Mbappe but we were always tooting that horn, however can we turn out attention to Olivier Giroud! Absolute gem of a player.

Argentina - no surprises here, Lionel Messi has been absolutely amazing to watch Bruce Nadin: Cape Town My head says France, my heart says Messi! France has found many ways to win games and have more match-winners.

However, Messi has shown once again what a once-in-a-generation talent he is. It would be wonderful to see him sign off what is likely his last world by lifting the famous trophy. On the field it’s been a great tournament. Some big shocks and many memorable moments. The quality has been assisted by the tournament taking place early in the season. Players have arrived mentally and physically fresher than at the end of a long season. I think the stats back this up! However, while no country is squeaky clean, I’m not comfortable with a nation hosting a World Cup that is built directly on the mass exploration of labour. Too many lives have been lost for us to entertained!

Stand-out players: Messi and Mbappe are obvious stand-outs. Antoine Griezmann has been incredible in his slightly more withdrawn role for France. His performances have largely gone under the radar. Azzedine Ounahi for Morocco has been the stand-out new player. I doubt he was on many radars before this World Cup. I'm pretty sure he will move for big money soon. Antoine Griezmann (L) Photo: Reuters Elli Lechtman - Johannesburg

I think the quality of football on show has been top notch. Perhaps it may have to do with the fact that so many of the players are midway into their domestic seasons and are match fit. Usually, a Fifa World Cup is held post-season, when players have had a gruelling domestic football season. Either way, it’s been very entertaining. In terms of Qatar as a good host. I suppose the politics can’t be ignored but much has already been written about that. However, I have a friend who is based in Doha, and he has had glowing reviews of the organisation and professionalism by Fifa and the host nation. Stand-out players:

Lionel Messi has carried his team into the final so I have no doubt he’ll be a candidate for player of the tournament, but we can’t forget some of the Moroccans. Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat have been outstanding while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou kept his side in crucial matches, especially against Portugal in the quarter-final. No doubt many in their squad will be making transfer moves in January or the pre-season domestic transfer window. Jude Bellingham was no doubt the star of the show for England and speculation linking him to Liverpool can’t be ignored! I also felt Germany’s young starlet Jamal Musiala deserves a special mention. Despite their early exit I think he stood head and shoulders above his German teammates. Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 France's Olivier Giroud lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine Jateen Bhana - Johannesburg

France would be my favourites. Argentina can never be counted out because of Messi but overall France have the better team as well as finishers. The initial rounds like most World Cups can be mundane but this one was different with a lot of surprises from the get go. The Saudi Arabia result against Argentina, Japan’s heroics and of Morocco. Obviously not being at the World Cup it’s difficult to say if they’ve been a good host nation but speaking to anyone that has attended, they’ve said it’s been fantastic. Stand-out players:

Lionel Messi reinventing himself and playing like 25-year-old Messi is amazing. I think Mbappe has matured a lot and really come of age during this World Cup. I think player of the tournament will come from either of them depending on who wins the final. A stand-out for me and a player I expect to be linked with a big money move based on this World Cup has to be Joško Gvardiol. Special mention for Griezmann and Amrabat. Sean Newman - Johannesburg I am torn here, on the one hand France are such a dynamic team and a player like Mbappe at his age and his links to African heritage would be amazing to see have a double World Cup win. On the other hand, can you imagine Messi finally putting the GOAT question to rest with a winners medal?

It is sad that Morocco couldn't qualify but they have done incredibly well and no one in their right mind would have given them a chance to go this far. They can definitely hold their heads up high knowing they served the continent and their country well. I have enjoyed watching the games, I mean who wouldn't love wall-to-wall football matches especially with the change of it being in summer for us. The Qatar question is a loaded one due to everything that has gone on prior to the tournament kicking off but from a purely football point of view things seem to have been smooth, well presented and definitely held all the surprises on the pitch previous World Cups have lacked. One thing that has been interesting is with the lack of alcohol in the grounds it appears fans are calmer and the atmosphere less charged than normal. I imagine this has contributed to the lack of stories of unruly fans that normally accompany these events. Stand-out players: