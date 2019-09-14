An Aerial view of large icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, on August 16. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. Felipe Dana AP

A young woman in Bangladesh hears a siren warning of an incoming typhoon and moves her family to safety. A farmer in Zimbabwe uses a new variety of maize that is more resistant to drought. An urban planner in Colombia paints roofs white to deflect dangerous heat. This is what climate adaptation looks like and examples like these are “taking root and beginning to spread”.

But not all communities have the capacity to adapt to a warming world.

“Those in fragile areas and living in poverty are most vulnerable,” write Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, in the forward to a new report, Adapt Now: A Global Call for Leadership on Climate Resilience.

The 81-page report makes the case for climate adaptation in food security, the natural environment, water, cities and urban areas, infrastructure, disaster risk management and finance.

It was prepared by the Global Commission on Adaptation, tasked with “raising the visibility of climate adaptation on the global agenda” ahead of the UN climate action summit in New York on September 23.

The commission brings together over 30 commissioners and 20 convening countries, including South Africa, from nearly every sector and every region of the world “united by a collective determination to accelerate adaptation”.

Its report finds that investing $1.8trillion (R26.1trillion) globally from 2020 to 2030 in five areas of climate adaptation - early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, improved dryland agriculture crop production, global mangrove protection and making water resources more resilient - could generate $7.1trillion in total net benefits.

The report stresses how humanity must invest in a massive effort to adapt to conditions that are now inevitable: higher temperatures, rising seas, fiercer storms, more unpredictable rainfall and more acidic oceans.

Adaptation can provide a “triple dividend” - avoiding economic losses, bringing positive gains and delivering additional social and environmental benefits. But until now, the global response has been inadequate.

“There are bright spots, but so far the response has been gravely insufficient,” Ki-Moon, Gates and Georgieva write. “Meanwhile, the climate crisis is here, now: wildfires ravage fragile habitats, city taps run dry, droughts scorch the land, and floods destroy people’s homes and livelihoods.”

More urgency, innovation, and scale is urgently needed.

“Adaptation is not an alternative to a redoubled effort to stop climate change, but an essential complement to it. Failing to lead and act on adaptation will result in a huge economic and human toll, causing widespread increases in poverty and severely undermining long-term global economic prospects.”

To meet the challenge, government officials and business leaders need to radically rethink how they make decisions.

“We need a revolution in understanding, planning, and finance that makes climate risks visible, incorporates these risks into all decisions, and releases public and private financial flows,” they write. “Most of all, we need political leadership that shakes people out of their collective slumber.”

When done right, climate adaptation will lead to better growth and development.

“It will also save lives, protect nature, reduce inequalities, and create opportunities.”

The report warns how climate change is one of the greatest threats facing humanity, with far-reaching and devastating impacts on people, the environment, and the economy.

Without adaptation:

* Climate change may depress growth in global agriculture yields up to 30% by 2050 - 500million small farms around the world will be most affected.

* The number of people who may lack sufficient water, for at least one month a year, will soar from 3.6billion today to more than 5billion by 2050.

* Rising seas and greater storm surges could force hundreds of millions of people in coastal cities from their homes, with a total cost to coastal urban areas of more than $1trillion each year by 2050.

* Climate change could push more than 100million people within developing countries below the poverty line by 2030.

“The costs of climate change on people and the economy are clear and the toll on human life is irrefutable,” says the report. “The question is how will the world respond: will we delay and pay more or plan ahead and prosper?

“A thriving natural environment is fundamental to adaptation in every human enterprise. Yet, one in four species is facing extinction, about a quarter of all ice-free land is now subject to degradation, ocean temperatures and acidity are rising, and climate change is accelerating the loss of natural assets everywhere. There is still time to protect and work with nature to build resilience and reduce climate risks at all scales, but the window is closing,” reads the report.

Climate adaptation is a human, environmental, and economic imperative. “People who did the least to cause the problem - especially those in developing countries and those living in relative poverty everywhere - are most at risk. But as recent events have revealed, no one and no place will be spared.

“Fortunately, throughout history, people have shown the resourcefulness to overcome great challenges. People want to shape their future, not be victim to it. The climate crisis is already generating demands for change, including from young people around the world.”

Climate risks manifest themselves in many ways from the slow rise in sea level to the erratic behaviour of monsoons and the strengthening of storms and heatwaves.

“It does not matter if you’re a coffee farmer in Colombia, an autoworker in Bangkok, or an elderly person in Paris - your health, well-being, and livelihood are at risk.”

The “telltale fingerprint of climate change” is increasingly seen in disasters such as the intense rainfall during Hurricane Harvey in Houston, the devastating 2017 floods and mudslides in Peru, the deadly heat wave last year in Japan, and wildfires in 2017 in Canada.

“It can also be seen in the steady but relentless warming taking place, with the last five years being the hottest ever recorded. Coupled with the increasing hazards are the rapid increase in exposure due to population growth and the expansion of cities and industry that place more people and assets at risk, particularly along coastlines.”

The effects will only increase over the next few decades, given the unavoidable changes that are already locked in because of current and near-term emissions. “Every tenth of a degree rise in temperature matters as impacts scale quickly, even exponentially. At higher temperature increases such as 3 to 4ºC, it becomes almost certain we will cross tipping points, or irreversible changes in ecosystems or climate patterns, which will limit our ability to adapt ...

“Even with the most ambitious adaptation actions, we will face residual climate impacts ... Choosing between adaptation and mitigation is a false choice - we must do both.”

The report says the commission is supporting a Year of Action, starting this month, that will “jump-start” the necessary transitions for change.

“These actions form a comprehensive platform for urgent, bold, and equitable adaptation. The next 15 months are critical to mobilising action on climate change.”

Adaptation benefits

There are many economic, social and environmental benefits of climate adaptation, says the Global Commission on Adaptation.

Some examples include:

Restoring mangrove forests in places like Thailand, India and the Philippines protects coastal communities from deadly storm surges while providing critical habitats to local fisheries and boosting prosperity.

The Netherlands’ “Room for the River” strategy moved dykes inland, widened rivers and created water-absorbing plazas. These projects manage and slow floodwaters, while providing innovative public use spaces and revitalising neighbourhoods.

In Zimbabwe, farmers using drought-tolerant maize were able to harvest up to 600kg more maize per hectare than with conventional maize. The additional harvest was enough to feed a family of six for nine months and provided $240 (about R3500) in extra income, helping them send their children to school and meet other household needs.

Reducing flood risks in urban areas lowers financial costs, increases security, and makes investments more viable that would otherwise be too vulnerable to climate risks. London’s Canary Wharf and other developments in East London would have been impossible without flood protection from the Thames Barrier.

The Saturday Star