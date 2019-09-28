Try as they might, the more bilious hacks on social media couldn’t really dampen the general ardour, although they did their desperate best, retweeting clips from ostensibly authentic news outlets now posting “news” stories about the duchess of Sussex’s choice in wedge heels. You could hear the gnashing of teeth in the comments field.
A local radio station came close, repetitively headlining its reports about Harry and Meghan going into the Murder Capital of South Africa, which would have had many wondering which one out of 20 possible places that come to mind - from the Cape Flats to Orange Farm, or even Roodepan in Kimberley on a bad Friday night - instead of simply saying they were going to Nyanga in Cape Town.
It’s something you might have expected from the British media ratpack that invariably scrums around anything or anyone royal, but as Britain’s Daily Mail helpfully pointed out, thanks to a British Airways strike an entire jumbo jet of media was left stranded for 21 hours at Heathrow.
The junior royals have made all the right noises - and for a country that prides itself on egalitarianism, decolonising universities and literally emptying buckets of crap on statues of imperialists, there have been more than enough other South Africans throwing out their knees and their backs trying to curtsey and “highnessing” as if to the manor born - despite the Sussexes resolutely trying to be as normal as possible - going from “Your Majesty” to “Jou mase kin” in the space of a District6 samoosa. The royals’ blue-light convoys too seem to be a fraction the size of that of the average provincial MEC.