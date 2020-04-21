Hobbies keep us motivated, even during these challenging times

I have so many hobbies, in fact, too many to keep up. Like my husband always says, it’s short-lived. As soon as I am interested in something, I go and get the necessary equipment, but after a short while, I’m on to something else again. I never seem to stick to one thing for too long.

Among my hobbies is collecting glassware. When I am out shopping with friends, they go into jewellery stores but I end up in kitchenware.

I have always loved baking, it’s one of my hobbies that has lasted the longest and it is one of my passions that will never die. Just being able to make decorations out of fondant and decorating cakes brings me great pleasure.

I have also recently tried my hand at knitting. I became interested in this after seeing my fellow commuter occupying her time on the bus knitting items for charity. I have already completed a few, including a jersey for my nephew.

Then I move over to sewing. I have made a tracksuit or two in my day but being in lockdown has reignited my interest and I even brought out the sewing machine again.