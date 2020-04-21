Hobbies keep us motivated, even during these challenging times
Among my hobbies is collecting glassware. When I am out shopping with friends, they go into jewellery stores but I end up in kitchenware.
I have always loved baking, it’s one of my hobbies that has lasted the longest and it is one of my passions that will never die. Just being able to make decorations out of fondant and decorating cakes brings me great pleasure.
I have also recently tried my hand at knitting. I became interested in this after seeing my fellow commuter occupying her time on the bus knitting items for charity. I have already completed a few, including a jersey for my nephew.
Then I move over to sewing. I have made a tracksuit or two in my day but being in lockdown has reignited my interest and I even brought out the sewing machine again.
With all the calls for masks due to the spread of the coronavirus, I have spent the past few weeks sewing some.
I also love cookbooks and I have so many that they fill an entire cupboard in my kitchen. I really enjoy exploring new and different recipes.
I recently started trying my hand at drawing flowers but I still need a lot of practice. These are just a few of my favourite things to do. Let’s see what the future has in store.