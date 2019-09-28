#ImStaying, how about you, and you?







#ImStaying Facebook group inspires positivity for South Africa. There’s a new movement on social media, Facebook in particular. It’s called #ImStaying. It’s a simple, often poignant, sharing of thoughts in memes, video clips or even just quickly jotted thoughts of why South Africa is worth staying and living in. After months of increasingly virulent and vicious identity politics with racists and haters of all creeds, casts, colours and classes jumping on the bandwagon, this initiative has proven a timely counterpoint. But it’s so much more than that; it’s an antidote for the nastiness. It proves that not all South Africans are as ugly or as embittered as the timelines on digital platforms would suggest.

The viral success and growth of #ImStaying across what we are perpetually told are unbreachable laagers of race, privilege, language and culture, show that South Africa, this new South Africa, does have a heritage.

It’s a heritage that owes its genesis to the spirit of ’94, the gees of 2010 and now, unaided by corporate interests, government pleas or even the fevered imaginations of advertising gurus, is proving to be an unalloyed love for a country despite everything we keep getting told in the cesspits of social media, which are then rehashed and given credence on legacy media platforms.

If you haven’t done so yet, visit #ImStaying, or even better join the group on Facebook and share your stories about just what it is that makes this country so unique, so incredible for you that makes it worth staying here and playing your part in addressing the very real, potentially crippling, existential challenges we face honestly, transparently, sustainably and selflessly.

And if you can’t do that, then stay in your lane and keep on hating in the fetid recesses of social media - let the rest of us get on with celebrating all the ordinary stories that make this country great.

The Saturday Star