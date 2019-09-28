It’s a simple, often poignant, sharing of thoughts in memes, video clips or even just quickly jotted thoughts of why South Africa is worth staying and living in.
After months of increasingly virulent and vicious identity politics with racists and haters of all creeds, casts, colours and classes jumping on the bandwagon, this initiative has proven a timely counterpoint.
But it’s so much more than that; it’s an antidote for the nastiness.
It proves that not all South Africans are as ugly or as embittered as the timelines on digital platforms would suggest.