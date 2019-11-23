'Our Blood Is Green' book extract: The good, the bad and the ugly









No rugby nation has more passionate supporters than South Africa. If, as a Springbok fan, you have always wondered what goes on behind the scenes of our national team, this book will provide the answers.

Renowned rugby scribe Gavin Rich has interviewed a wide cross-section of Springboks and asked them a variety of questions, covering politics, issues relating to schools rugby, the exodus of players overseas, and the challenges that come with dealing with life after rugby.

In Our Blood Is Green, 35 Springboks talk about their careers: the controversies they were involved in, the highs and lows of being a Springbok, and how they made it to the top.





They talk about what it was like to carry the hopes of a nation into battle, and how they dealt with the officials and, yes, coaches who often didn’t know what they were doing.





Is there still a divide between English- and Afrikaans-speaking players? Does the ‘quota’ system work? Most importantly, do we have a coaching problem in this country, or is our rugby system just fatally flawed?





Is Bok rugby driven by playing for the jersey or nationalism, and what is it like to face the haka, or sing the national anthem, before a Test match? Our Blood Is Green is a compelling read for fans of all ages.





ANDRÉ MARKGRAAFF

JAMES SMALL

I played fullback in the last Test of the 1996 Tri-Nations. It was the Newlands game, and although we were beaten in the end, I walked away with the South African Man of the Match award. But I played with this heavy cloud hanging over my head, because I knew I faced a disciplinary hearing for missing a curfew. I had arrived back at the team hotel after midnight, or whatever time it was.

It wasn’t an all-nighter, nor was it true that it had been the night before the game. Our rules at Natal under Ian McIntosh were that you were judged between the white lines, but that you just mustn’t do anything that might affect your performance. Which is the way it should be. In retrospect, when Morné (du Plessis, team manager) said I could play in the game, I should have told him to go find someone else.

I had played fullback early in my career, but playing in that position against the All Blacks was a new experience for me. I remember marking the ball in my own in-goal area. Zinzan Brooke said, ‘What the fuck are you doing? What are you going to do now?’

In the in-goal area, the opposition don’t line up 10 yards away when a player kicks from a mark; they just have to be on the try line. You’ve also got to tap the ball before kicking it. So I bumped it with my knee and kicked it.

I was subsequently omitted from the Test series against the All Blacks - for the sin of coming back to the hotel a bit late.

JOEL STRANSKY

I don’t have too much respect for André Markgraaff. I don’t think he is a man of his word. When he took over as Springbok coach, he was quite arrogant and made some colossal mistakes. He made some decisions for which I will never, ever forgive him, like not allowing me to be at the birth of my daughter. This was before the Durban Test, the first of the three-match series against the All Blacks. My daughter was born on the Friday before the Durban Test, in which I played. Markgraaff didn’t want me to fly to Cape Town for a four-hour round trip. And then he proceeded to treat me like shit anyway.

The week before the deciding Test against the All Blacks at Loftus, he introduced a new model of how the players would be paid. I wondered about the wisdom of discussing contracts in that particularly important week, and I said as much at a team meeting. I put up my hand and asked, “Surely we have agents who can deal with this on our behalf?” Markgraaff said, “There is no way that I will ever deal with an agent.”

The next week I was out of the team and out of the squad.

Our Blood Is Green - book cover.

NICK MALLETT

CORNÉ KRIGE

I captained the Springboks in my first Test early in 1999, and was injured in the 0-28 loss to New Zealand in Dunedin and out for the rest of the year. But I think the turning point for Nick had arrived by then. I am a big supporter of Nick, but he lost it that year. I think he would probably admit it himself. The pressure on him was just too intense, and he didn’t respond well to it. And he forgot some of the core principles of good leadership. Once you have appointed people, you put a certain amount of faith and trust in them. You then need to show that you trust them by not looking over their shoulder all the time.

Previously, Nick had instilled confidence in the players. He let you know that he trusted your abilities and, as a result, inspired you to play for him as much as you did for the Springbok emblem. But in 1999, he completely lost all that. By 2000 he had his mojo back; he went back to being the old Nick. That’s why I thought it was ridiculous when he was axed for his comments on ticket prices. Sarfu obviously had it in for him by then.

JAMES DALTON

I will never forget how we had a team talk, and the other players were too scared to ask Nick why Bobby, who at one point was packing down on the openside flank, was breaking off the scrum and going to the backline. He was a reserve at that point, so he could theoretically have come on in any position. As an openside flank, he had to be the first one to the ball, and I thought he should be preparing himself for playing that role in the event of an injury.

Eventually, when it became clear that Rassie, André Venter and Gary weren’t going to question Nick about it, I put up my hand and asked him. Me and my big mouth. Mallett just went mad. He tore into me.

“I don’t want to hear any questions about Bobby!” he screamed. Sometimes, Nick was a law unto himself as a coach.

MARK ANDREWS

Although I had a terrible time when Carel du Plessis was coaching the Boks, I have no animosity towards him - he just shouldn’t have been there. But Mallett was the biggest disappointment; he was both the best and the worst coach I’d ever played under.

At first, he was brilliant. You could engage with him. You could have a debate. He was a combination of Kitch and Mac in the sense that he was both technical and inspirational; he was simply phenomenal. I promise you, I would have gone to war for Mallett, and I like to think I did when he first started coaching us. I became a crusader for Nick Mallett. So when he lost it, it was like finding out your wife is having an affair with your best mate. It was a horrible feeling. I wanted no part of him. It was the hardest thing.

If Teich had stayed captain and Mallett had stayed the same coach, I think we would have won that (1999) World Cup. We had a well-moulded side; we had tasted success in 17 unbeaten Test matches, and the teams we were up against at that World Cup were average. Those were powerful factors in our favour heading into the tournament, but then Nick broke everything apart.

Peter de Villiers

FOURIE DU PREEZ

Victor Matfield went to Toulon in 2008 and I became the Bulls captain. We were struggling because it was the year after we’d won the Super Rugby competition and the World Cup, so we had a bit of a hangover. The year before had been unbelievable for South African rugby.

Heyneke (Meyer) had also left the Bulls, and when we went to our training camp in George that December (2007), we didn’t have a coach. The Boks had just won a World Cup and there we were, at a camp without a coach.

So a disappointing 2008 Super Rugby season was followed by my first glimpse of Peter de Villiers as a Springbok coach. Like every previous and subsequent Springbok coach, Peter started off by wanting to change things. They come in wanting to change everything that has gone before, regardless of how successful it might have been.

We had just won a World Cup, so surely there wasn’t much that needed to change? Even though Peter had inherited a World Cup-winning squad, he was happy to just forget about that and start from zero.

Initially, I didn’t get on at all well with him. I had signed a Springbok contract at the end of 2007 that included a clause allowing me to go overseas under certain provisos. The next thing I knew, Peter was announced as coach, and Andy Marinos, the acting CEO at Saru at the time, told me my Springbok contract had been cancelled.

None of it made sense to me, and I was furious.

I wasn’t part of the initial Bok training camps. I did go to meet Peter, and I won’t say what my initial impressions were, but they weren’t good. In the end, though, I got on really well with him. He actually changed, which is a rare occurrence in a Springbok coach. I think after a while he realised that he didn’t have to start from zero, that he had a great group of players.

BAKKIES BOTHA

Toulon wanted me to come to France after the 2007 World Cup, but I still had a deal with the Bulls. So I went back to the Bulls, and it was a case of same old, same old - meaning, we did what we needed to do to win trophies. But it was a difficult time at the Springboks. Jake (White) was gone, and Peter de Villiers had come in. As a team, we needed someone to manage the ship, not steer it in a new direction. It must have been difficult from the coach’s perspective as well, because how do you take World Cup winners to the next level?

Peter was a good person and we did have a few laughs. We pushed our game under Peter in 2009, and we won the series against the British & Irish Lions and the Tri-Nations. But the team basically coached itself. The senior players ran the programmes, which can be a good and a bad thing. I can’t speak on behalf of Peter, but I think he ended up managing us quite well, in the sense that he recognised we were a team that didn’t need too much work.

I always say that my career as a whole was my highlight, but to beat the All Blacks three times in one season, as we did in 2009, was an unheard-of achievement.

Our Blood is Green is published by Penguin Random House and retails at R230