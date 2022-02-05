SA needs to take swift action against climate change before we face even more dire consequences

Johannesburg - Durban is bracing for a weekend of heavy rain that has nothing to do with the impending cyclone wreaking havoc across the southern Indian Ocean.

Gauteng has had one of its wettest summers in years, while, for many weeks, Capetonians were either freezing or sweltering. Parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State will probably be flooded by Monday.

There doesn’t seem to be a happy medium: it’s either deluge or drought, oven or fridge, but we know this. Scientists have been warning for years of the impact of climate change, driven for the most part by global warming. Sociologists and economists have been telling us of the consequences of doing nothing.

The predictions are dire: rising food and water insecurity, conflict, war and mass migration by people. Africa, after centuries of enduring the depredations of colonisation, is going to bear the brunt of climate change, with sizeable parts of our landmass already desert.